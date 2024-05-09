CAST launches integrated marketplace to enhance CAST Highlight capabilities

NEW YORK and PARIS, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the global leader in software intelligence, today is announcing the introduction of the CAST Highlight Extensions Marketplace—a seamlessly integrated marketplace for the software intelligence product where users can effortlessly browse and download a diverse range of extensions and plugins.



With these add-ons, users can significantly augment the capabilities of the software intelligence product and gain even more rapid and specific insights across an application portfolio. This adds a greater degree of configurability so IT leaders can personalize its ‘control tower’ capabilities, arming them with more hard facts to steer and report on strategic imperatives like cloud, technical debt, compliance, costs, and sustainability.

Users can take advantage of various categories of extensions:

Third-Party Plugins: Users can now connect CAST Highlight data and functions to popular third-party products like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jira, BitBucket, and VS Code

Custom Indicators: Users can create a custom metric in their CAST Highlight instance with one click

Keyword Configurations: Users can configure the keyword analyzer in CAST Highlight to detect and report on custom elements like the Java version in use

Segmentation Configurations: Enable users to build their own Portfolio Advisor dashboards to augment the standard offerings like the Portfolio Advisor for Cloud or the Portfolio Advisor for Open Source

The suite of capabilities is flexible enough that users can search and filter available extensions to find the tools that best meet their needs. Currently, all extensions available in the Marketplace are developed and published by CAST, but plans are underway to continuously expand the range of available extensions, ensuring that it remains a vital resource for users looking to enhance their application portfolio governance and software observability.

“This new marketplace represents the next step in our vision to offer software intelligence solutions that are not only powerful but also adaptable to the specific needs of our users,” said Vice President of CAST Highlight Greg Rivera. “With the ease of integration of these new capabilities, we aim to make it as easy as possible for clients to maximize their investment in CAST Highlight.”

Hot on the heels of its number one rating on G2 for software bill of materials (SBOM) management, the release also introduces compatibility with CycloneDX 1.5 SBOM format, further enhancing software component management and reinforcing security and compliance measures. This aligns with industry best practices for software bill of materials (SBOM) management, deepening CAST’s proactive commitment to this important area of software security and compliance.

Additional detail can be found HERE .

About CAST



CAST has pioneered and now leads the emerging market category of software intelligence – insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications. Its technology understands how multi-technology software systems work, automatically derives this intelligence, and puts it at the fingertips of all who need it. Visit castsoftware.com .

