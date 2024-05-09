Gradle Inc. Announces Global Event Series on Developer Productivity Engineering

The events feature speakers from Netflix, Uber, Meta, Red Hat, American Airlines, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradle Inc , a leader in tools and software solutions to foster developer productivity and happiness, today announced its 2024 Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) global events roadmap. Featuring speakers from some of the world’s most innovative engineering organizations such as Netflix, Uber, Meta, Red Hat, American Airlines, and others, the 2024 event series includes nine DPE Tour stops across Europe and the United States as well as Gradle’s DPE Summit in San Francisco.

DPE is a software development practice that sees developer productivity as a technology challenge and not primarily an individual performance or people problem. It focuses on prioritizing engineering solutions that address the toil and process bottlenecks that negatively impact developer experience. Event attendees will hear high-impact strategies for improving developer productivity and firsthand accounts of how a DPE approach to software development is driving meaningful results at major enterprises.

Gradle’s DPE Tours are half-day events with presentations from three to five industry thought leaders. The first stop took place in October 2023 at Nasdaq headquarters in New York City ’s Time Square. Given its success, Gradle extended the tour to include additional cities around the world. This year, DPE Tours kicked off in January at Airbnb’s headquarters in San Francisco . Next was a stop in Dallas , followed by one at Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle , and then one in Atlanta , which was co-sponsored by DevNexus and Atlanta Java User Group. The most recent stop was in April in New York City and featured speakers from OpenAI, Microsoft, Netflix, and AWS, and was co-sponsored by NYJavaSig.

Now Gradle is excited to unveil additional stops in Berlin, Boston, London, and Washington D.C., all leading up to its flagship event, the two-day DPE Summit in San Francisco. Upcoming DPE events on Gradle’s 2024 roadmap include:

DPE Tour Berlin, June 11: Featuring Sinan Kozak (Delivery Hero), Levi Ferreira (Zalando), and Trisha Gee and Nelson Osacky (Gradle)

DPE Tour Boston, June 12: Featuring Aida Issayeva (Toast), Roberto Perez (Netflix), and Karim Nakad (Meta), hosted at Toast headquarters

DPE Tour London, June 25: Featuring Holly Cummins (Red Hat), Trisha Gee (Gradle), Roberto Perez Alcolea (Netflix), Rui Abreu (Meta), and Lucas De Souza and Aleks Polit (American Airlines), and co-sponsored by the London Java Community

DPE Tour Washington D.C., July 18: Featuring Tom Belk (Capital One), Ben Schwennesan (Airbnb), and Ben Burbank and Timothy Haagenson (American Airlines)

DPE Summit in San Francisco, September 24-25: Featuring Brian Houck (Microsoft), Ty Smith and Adam Huda (Uber), Aubrey Chipman and Roberto Perez Alcolea (Netflix), and Szczepan Faber and Akshat Batia (Airbnb), plus 30 more speakers



“Our DPE events give software engineering leaders a platform to share experiences and insights on the technologies that are making a real impact on developer experience today,” said Hans Dockter, founder and CEO of Gradle Inc. “From productivity engineers and solution architects to analysts and journalists, attendees will walk away with a deeper understanding of the tools and strategies that power productive and fulfilled developer teams.”

To register for one of the DPE City Tours and the DPE Summit, or to watch sessions from previous events, visit dpe.org .

