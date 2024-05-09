Submit Release
MediaAlpha To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Boston Seaport District on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time; and
  • 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 11:20 a.m. Central Time.

Each presentation will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on MediaAlpha’s investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

