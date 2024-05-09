Ceiba Groupe’s New Development, ID Oakland Park, a 106 Luxury Rental Townhome Community in Oakland Park, FL





Caption: ID Oakland Park Entranceway with Clubhouse and Pool Deck

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceiba Groupe’s newest multifamily development, ID Oakland Park, is now open and leasing. The 106 luxury rental townhomes are in the heart of Oakland Park, FL and represent the first exclusively for-rent townhome community in the area, with onsite professional management handled by Willow Bridge Property Company.

Located in Broward east of the I-95, ID Oakland Park provides the convenience, service and amenities of a class-A rental community, with the space and privacy of townhome living. ID Oakland Park is a great alternative for those looking for the comfort of single-family home living but who don’t want to deal with the hassles of home ownership.

“ID Oakland Park is truly revolutionary,” says Adam Bedzow, Co-Managing Principal of Ceiba Groupe. “Never before, in this market, has someone been able to bring together the best in rental with the comforts of exclusive townhome living. We’re proud as a company to bring this unique housing option to market, offering something the people wanted that wasn’t previously available.”

Located at 1001 NE 58th Street in Oakland Park, the community is just north of Commercial Blvd with frontage on Dixie Highway. ID Oakland Park offers three- and four-bedroom townhome units ranging from 1,450 sqft to over 1,900 sqft.

The townhomes feature high-end finishes, 10-foot ceilings, private patios and reserved parking. The community offers a stylish clubhouse, pool deck, fitness center, dog park and controlled access entry. For leasing information, please visit IDOaklandPark.com

About Ceiba Groupe

Ceiba Groupe is a family owned and operated real estate company with preeminent expertise building legacy developments designed to serve communities for generations to come. Ceiba’s visionary executive team identifies voids in areas and builds projects that meet the needs of end-users and area’s residents.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3493c1c8-80aa-4ba1-8213-3b04cdddcd74

Media Contact: Megan Collins, National Director of Communications Willow Bridge Property Company corporate@willowbridgepc.com