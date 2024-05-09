Safe and Green Development Corporation Inks Partnership to Provide Mortgage Services via the Xene Platform Across 49 States in the U.S

MIAMI, FL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (“SG Devco” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its partnership with Aﬀiliated Services Group (ASG) to offer mortgage banking related services on its innovative Xene platform across 49 states in the U.S. ASG, an industry leader in mortgage banking services, is bringing its extensive experience and expertise to this venture. By joining forces with SG Devco, ASG is further solidifying its commitment to providing top-notch, sustainable financial solutions to homeowners nationwide. This collaboration will allow both companies to deliver seamless and eﬀicient mortgage services to customers across the United States.

David Villarreal, CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly excited about our partnership with ASG and the immense potential it holds. This collaboration will not only expand our reach but also enable us to leverage ASG’s expertise in offering comprehensive mortgage banking services. Together, we intend to revolutionize the industry by delivering safe, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions through our Xene platform.”

"We are delighted to integrate the ASG services with the XENE AI real estate platform,” said Tim Walsh, CEO of ASG. Tim added, “We believe we will create a next generation approach to delivering mortgage services on a nationwide basis and create a broader and more efficient platform for real estate professionals and consumers." Tim further explained, "the combined expertise of both enterprises and the innovative Xene AI component will expedite consumer purchases with increased efficiency and cost savings."

Through this collaboration, ASG will leverage the Xene platform’s advanced capabilities to streamline mortgage processes and enhance the customer experience. The partnership aims to provide customers with convenience, speed, and security throughout the mortgage application and approval journey.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classes. Additionally, a majority owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created the XENE Home Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment.

More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com .

