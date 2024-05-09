Supportive, Emergency & Transitional Housing Funding

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $86 million has been awarded to 11 projects across New York State that will create 479 units and 665 beds of permanent supportive housing and create and preserve 34 units and 130 beds of emergency and transitional housing for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness. Projects awarded funding will create or preserve housing in Chenango, Cortland, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Oneida, Orange, Ulster, and Bronx Counties.

“Expanding New York’s supply of permanent affordable housing with easy access to support services is a top priority of my administration,” Governor Hochul said. “When completed, these diverse projects across New York State will provide vulnerable New Yorkers, including homeless veterans and survivors of domestic violence, with safe, stable homes and the services and support necessary to help them overcome their circumstances and break the cycle of homelessness.”

The grants awarded through a competitive process by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program are an important component of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will help create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York State, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Acting Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s longstanding commitment to increasing the supply of much-needed permanent supportive housing across New York State and for recognizing the power of supportive housing to transform the lives of families and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. When completed, this group of projects, funded through OTDA’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, will provide housing security and targeted on-site support services to hundreds of vulnerable New Yorkers.”

With these latest awards, HHAP has committed the full $128 million in funding provided in the FY 2024 Budget and more than $50 million of the $128 million in funding included in the FY Enacted 2025 Budget.

Organization County Amount Catholic Charities of Chenango Chenango County $2 million Dutchess County Department of Social Services Dutchess County $13 million Cortland Housing Assistance Council Cortland County $2 million Rochester Housing Authority Monroe County $4.5 million WellLife Network, Inc. Bronx County $9.9 million Regional Economic Community Action Program, Inc. Orange County $4.9 million Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc. Bronx County $15 million Unique People Services, Inc. Bronx County $10 million The Utica Center for Development, Inc. Oneida County $10 million RUPCO, Inc. Ulster County $15 million Friends of Little Portion Friary Erie County $150,000*

*Emergency shelter repairs