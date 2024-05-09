Submit Release
Femasys Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 and Provides Corporate Update

-- Recruitment of the commercial team for our infertility portfolio and the pivotal trial of FemBloc® for permanent non-surgical birth control continues --

ATLANTA, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provides a corporate update.

Corporate Highlights from 1Q 2024 to date

  • Company announced positive topline data from pivotal trial for FDA-cleared FemaSeed® for the treatment of infertility.
  • Company announced the first in-office commercial procedure with FDA-cleared FemaSeed infertility solution at a former investigative site.
  • Appointed Richard Spector as Chief Commercial Officer.
  • Initiated enrollment in pivotal trial (NCT05977751) of our permanent birth control candidate FemBloc at two academic sites, for a total of six active sites, the maximum permitted in the first stage.

“Femasys is well positioned to commercialize our infertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed in 2024 with promising top line data from the FemaSeed pivotal trial that was more than double the historic intrauterine insemination (IUI) pregnancy rates for male factor infertility (i.e., low sperm count). We are focused on completing recruitment of the commercial team and ramping up commercial operations, while continuing to support enrollment in our pivotal trial for FemBloc, our proprietary solution for permanent non-surgical birth control,” said Femasys’ CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick. “We believe we have sufficient cash to fund operations into the second half of 2025, allowing us to continue our track record of achieving our stated milestones and moving our mission forward to deliver innovative purposely engineered solutions for women’s health that are safe, effective, accessible, and affordable.”

Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

  • Research and development expenses increased by $233,292 to $1,770,731 in Q1 of 2024 from $1,537,439 in Q1 of 2023
  • Sales decreased by $22,844 to $271,140 in Q1 of 2024 from $293,984 in Q1 of 2023
  • Net loss was $3,599,510 or $0.17 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $2,946,257, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024 was $17,835,968 and the Company had an accumulated deficit of $111,981,139. The Company expects, based on its current operating plan, that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its ongoing operations into the second half of 2025

For more information, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q filed May 9, 2024, which can be accessed on the SEC website.


FEMASYS INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
                   
Assets   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,835,968     21,716,077  
  Accounts receivable, net   120,529     98,906  
  Inventory, net   971,297     667,118  
  Prepaid and other current assets   955,539     695,879  
          Total current assets   19,883,333     23,177,980  
Property and equipment, at cost:        
  Leasehold improvements   1,212,417     1,212,417  
  Office equipment   47,308     47,308  
  Furniture and fixtures   417,654     414,303  
  Machinery and equipment   2,582,220     2,559,356  
  Construction in progress   569,723     423,077  
              4,829,322     4,656,461  
Less accumulated depreciation   (3,615,405 )   (3,545,422 )
          Net property and equipment   1,213,917     1,111,039  
Long-term assets:        
  Lease right-of-use assets, net   2,227,561     2,380,225  
  Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   33,115      
  Other long-term assets   1,013,034     1,086,581  
          Total long-term assets   3,273,710     3,466,806  
           
          Total assets $ 24,370,960     27,755,825  
(continued)          
                   


FEMASYS INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable $ 1,095,730     1,137,823  
  Accrued expenses   673,457     1,444,296  
  Clinical holdback – current portion   93,376     65,300  
  Lease liabilities – current portion   494,967     406,636  
          Total current liabilities   2,357,530     3,054,055  
Long-term liabilities:        
  Clinical holdback – long-term portion   30,389     54,935  
  Convertible notes payable, net (including related parties)   4,472,456     4,258,179  
  Lease liabilities – long-term portion   1,902,991     2,036,067  
          Total long-term liabilities   6,405,836     6,349,181  
          Total liabilities   8,763,366     9,403,236  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Common stock, $.001 par, 200,000,000 authorized,        
    22,216,570 shares issued and 22,099,347 outstanding as of      
    March 31, 2024; and 21,774,604 shares issued        
    and 21,657,381 outstanding as of December 31, 2023   22,217     21,775  
  Treasury stock, 117,223 common shares   (60,000 )   (60,000 )
  Warrants       2,631,838     2,787,137  
  Additional paid-in-capital   124,994,678     123,985,306  
  Accumulated deficit   (111,981,139 )   (108,381,629 )
          Total stockholders’ equity   15,607,594     18,352,589  
                       
          Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,370,960     27,755,825  
                     


FEMASYS INC.
Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
              Three Months Ended March 31,
              2024     2023  
Sales       $ 271,140     293,984  
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense)   88,532     105,120  
                   
Operating expenses:        
  Research and development   1,770,731     1,537,439  
  Sales and marketing   300,487     244,896  
  General and administrative   1,502,804     1,315,137  
  Depreciation and amortization   71,228     133,066  
          Total operating expenses   3,645,250     3,230,538  
          Loss from operations   (3,462,642 )   (3,041,674 )
Other income (expense):        
  Interest income   224,684     97,089  
  Interest expense   (361,552 )   (1,672 )
          Total other income (expense)   (136,868 )   95,417  
                       
          Net loss $ (3,599,510 )   (2,946,257 )
                   
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (3,599,510 )   (2,946,257 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 )   (0.25 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   21,775,357     11,872,255  
                   

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs of women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible, and innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, including a lead revolutionary product candidate and FDA-cleared products. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on XFacebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidates; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidates, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gene Mannheimer
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Kati Waldenburg
Media@femasys.com 


