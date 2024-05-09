UTR Sports Selects Sportradar in Long Term, Wide-ranging Partnership

UTR Pro Tennis Tour to benefit from Sportradar’s cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, fueling innovation and enhancing fan engagement

Palo Alto, Calif. and St. Gallen, Switzerland, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports today announced a long-term partnership with Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) to transform fan and bettor engagement with the UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT), the top tennis tour for rising professionals. Starting in January 2025, Sportradar will receive exclusive rights to official PTT data and audiovisual (AV) streaming content for betting purposes.

Sportradar will capture deep data from more than 20,000 PTT matches per year, applying its artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to create new analyses and insights in each match, generating richer storytelling and expanded in-play betting opportunities. By offering more opportunities to its global network of 900+ betting operator clients, Sportradar will help to drive enhanced visibility and affinity for the PTT.

In addition, UTR Sports will incorporate Sportradar’s Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) across all PTT matches to safeguard against betting-related match-fixing and corruption.

“We are excited to partner with the great team at Sportradar,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO, UTR Sports. “The success of the UTR Pro Tennis Tour has exceeded expectations, and the continued growth looks brighter than ever, with a significant expansion of the tour coming in 2025. We are happy to be able to elevate and expand the visibility of the tour with Sportradar and continue to provide the broadened pathway these players need to meet their goal of playing professional tennis.”

Moritz Gloeckler, Sportradar EVP Rights and Strategic Projects, said: “We are thrilled to partner with UTR given that tennis boasts one of the largest and dedicated global fan bases and is among the most widely bet on sports worldwide. As we do with all our partnerships, we have selectively added UTR to our portfolio of rights that we believe will provide Sportradar with enhanced commercialization upside and opportunities for further growth.”

PTT matches occur weekly across Asia, Europe, and North America and are spread evenly throughout the year, resulting in consistent betting opportunities and a convenient schedule for the world’s 1.6 billion tennis fans. Played in 28 countries around the world, the PTT has completed close to 700 tournaments since 2021 and has regularly seen past and current players compete at the Grand Slam level. Amazon Prime is the home of the PTT, with matches at streamed events being available for all tennis fans to watch.

About Sportradar



Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About UTR Sports



The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.net.

