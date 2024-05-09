AgriFORCE Delivers Second-Generation RCS Units for Introduction Into Mexican Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, completed delivery of its first batch of eight second-generation AgriForce RCS-Hydroxyl devices, known as the “QuadPro,” to be introduced into the Mexican market, as arranged by its Mexico distributor, Distributor Commercializadora DESICO, a leading distributor of Greenhouse heating, and air ventilation systems in Mexico.

The QuadPro offers multiple advantages to the previous generation device, including:

No-weld construction

Increase in airflow by nearly 200%

Reduction in noise level by 40%, making the QuadPro equivalent to a common household refrigerator in terms of decibel level

Lighter weight with improved center of gravity design to facilitate better movability

Improved design for both vertical and horizontal placement



AgriFORCE Executive Turnaround Consultant Jolie Kahn commented, “As we continue to refine our strategy, we are gratified to continue to be an innovator in creating optimized indoor environments that more closely emulate what we think of as ‘fresh air’ by reducing pathogens that commonly develop indoors and creating a hydroxyl-rich indoor atmosphere. Our RCS systems serve to enhance the effectiveness of our agribusiness partners, while keeping us at the forefront of agricultural technology. We look forward to continuing to distribute these updated systems that both improve business opportunities for our partners while ensuring fresher produce for their customers.”

The patent-pending AgriFORCE RCS-Hydroxyl device is a chemical-free technology proven to eliminate pathogens in food production facilities and indoor farms. The RCS device seeks out and destroys both airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as well as pathogens and pollutants. Reducing mold and VOCs, is expected to dramatically impact the bottom line of produce packing and food manufacturing customers, improving food safety, and reducing food spoilage.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Investor Relations:

Richard Wong, CFO, rwong@agriforcegs.com

CORE IR

investorrelations@agriforcegs.com