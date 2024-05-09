Bridgeline Named a Top E-commerce Solution Provider of 2024

WOBURN, Mass., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces that it has been recognized as one of the top 20 E-commerce solution providers of 2024 by Icon Outlook Technology Magazine.

This accolade underscores Bridgeline’s innovations as an e-commerce solution provider, including the recent launch of HawkSearch’s Smart Search, an AI technology powering online sales through concept and image search. Bridgeline drives revenue growth for leading e-commerce brands such as PNY and Powell’s Books.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top e-commerce solution providers of 2024," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "This recognition reflects our pursuit of AI innovations that fuel growth for e-commerce brands. With our cutting-edge solutions like HawkSearch's Smart Search, we continue to drive substantial revenue growth for our customers and shape the future of e-commerce."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.‍

