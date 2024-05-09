Midaxo Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

End-to-End Platform for Corporate Development Recognized for Enabling Companies to Deliver More M&A Value, Faster, with Less Risk

BOSTON, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midaxo, the leading provider of software solutions for corporate development, today announced it has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Work Management Platform category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards is the premier business awards program in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations, and more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Midaxo’s work management platform, designed by Corporate Development professionals, supports the full M&A deal lifecycle, including sourcing target companies, performing due diligence, and managing post-merger integration efforts. Midaxo has worked with over 500 companies globally, supporting over 5,000 deals valued collectively at over $1T.

“We are pleased to be recognized with this prestigious industry award , ” said Jude McColgan, Midaxo CEO. “The cloud-based Midaxo platform helps Corporate Development teams find, vet and execute deals that drive inorganic growth faster than ever before, and we believe our customers would agree with the judge who described our platform as ‘exceptionally well-executed, showcasing innovative design and user-friendly features.’”

Over 50% of M&A deals fail to deliver their promised value. Midaxo’s purpose-built platform helps Corporate Development teams beat those odds by providing M&A-specific functionality and processes that span the entire deal lifecycle. The end result: full visibility, faster deal value, less risk and continuous improvement.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the end-to-end dealmaking process, Midaxo delivers breakthrough productivity gains that accelerate time-to-value while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo Cloud platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at enterprises and private equity-backed firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The collaborative due diligence module reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

Contact:

Neil Lieberman

Neil.Lieberman@midaxo.com