Rani Therapeutics to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data on Oral Delivery of an Ustekinumab Biosimilar via the RaniPill® Capsule at Digestive Disease Week 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it will present clinical and preclinical and data on the RaniPill® capsule, the company’s oral delivery platform, at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) taking place both virtually and in-person on May 18-21, 2024 in Washington, DC.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: An Orally Administered Robotic Pill (RP) Reliably and Safely Delivers an Ustekinumab Biosimilar RT-111 with High Bioavailability Relative to Subcutaneous (SC) Ustekinumab in Healthy Human Participants

Session Type: Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

Session Title: IMIBD Late Breakers and Innovations in IBD

Session Date & Time: May 19, 2024 from 2:00 – 3:30 EDT

Presentation Time: 3:00 PM to 3:15 PM EDT

Session Number: 3465

Presenting Author: Jacques Van Dam, MD, PhD

Abstract Title: Orally-Administered Ustekinumab Biosimilar RT-111 Delivered Via a Robotic Pill Yields Bioavailability Comparable to Subcutaneous Injection in Canines

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Animal Models of IBD: Pre-Clinical Treatment of Intestinal Inflammation

Session Date & Time: May 21, 2024 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM EDT

Poster No: Tu1729

Presenting Author: Kyle Horlen, DVM

Abstracts selected by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) for presentation at DDW will be available in a supplement to Gastroenterology. The presentations and information about DDW 2024 may be accessed at https://ddw.org/.

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 18-21, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 4,400 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About RaniPill® Capsule

Rani Therapeutics has developed a disruptive technology for the oral delivery of biologics. The RaniPill® Capsule is an innovative robotic pill that moves fully intact through the stomach, where acids typically break down drugs, and then reaches the intestine, where it delivers the drug via transenteric injection. The injection is painless, and the drug is rapidly absorbed.

About RT-111

RT-111 is an orally administered RaniPill® capsule containing an ustekinumab biosimilar, CT-P43, designed to offer a highly differentiated dosing regimen for patients with psoriasis and other chronic inflammatory diseases compared to both injectable biologics and oral small molecules and peptides.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

