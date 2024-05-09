red violet to Present at the B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will present at the B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held May 22-23, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in an analyst-led discussion on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT, in addition to hosting one-on-one meetings with interested investors. Investors wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting should contact their B. Riley representative.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

