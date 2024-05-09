Submit Release
Sportradar to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company, today announced that Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Mr. Koerl will participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. EST that morning and that will be webcast live on https://investors.sportradar.com.

Please contact your J.P. Morgan sales representative to register for the conference and to request a meeting with Sportradar management.

About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

CONTACT:
Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Bombassei
Christin Armacost, CFA
investor.relations@sportradar.com

Press Contact:
Sandra Lee
press@sportrdar.com


Primary Logo

