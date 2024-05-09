Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,474 in the last 365 days.

ACV to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET
  • 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these events will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the live presentations.  

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling, and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc., or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

ACV to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more