Cerevance Presents at IAPRD XXIX World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders

BOSTON, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a company focused on developing precision novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, will present an oral presentation at the upcoming International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD) XXIX World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from May 19-22, 2024.



Presentation details

Title: CVN424, a Novel GPR6 Inverse Agonist Demonstrates Efficacy in an Adjunctive Parkinson’s Disease Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Overview: In a Phase 2 clinical trial, CVN424, a novel, non-dopaminergic, GPR6 inverse agonist, demonstrated a significant reduction in OFF time and was safe and well tolerated with low rates of mostly mild and moderate adverse events. Patients also reported enhanced motor functionality in daily activities, as assessed by the UPDRS Part II. These findings enhance the confidence in CVN424's potential to address both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, consistent with observations in pre-clinical models, potentially heralding a transformative non-dopaminergic therapy.

Presenter: Karl Kieburtz, MD, MPH

Session Date and Time: Monday, May 20; 9:35 – 10:20am

Session Title: PD Therapy I

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on the development of precision treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including chronic neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, frontotemporal dementia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Utilizing a large and growing repository of over 15,000 human brain tissue samples, Cerevance is generating an unprecedented level of expression and epigenetic data thereby enabling the company to identify the most promising targets for the next generation of treatments for CNS disorders.

The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform and advanced machine learning techniques to uncover the gene expression profiles of select cell types to identify novel targets that are uniquely expressed in relevant circuits affected by diseases or are altered in disease states. With the information obtained from its research, combined with the expertise of its team of scientists and drug developers, Cerevance is advancing multiple therapeutics through clinical development, with CVN424, CVN766, and CVN293 being the furthest along in the pipeline. CVN424 is a first-in-class non-dopamine therapy that shows promise in improving both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and may also have disease-delaying effects. CVN766 is a potent and highly selective antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor which may benefit various psychiatric conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety/panic, binge eating/obesity, substance use disorder, and Prader-Willi Syndrome. CVN293 is a novel blocker of potassium efflux in glia, regulating the inflammasome in individuals living with neurodegenerative diseases.

Cerevance’s robust pipeline aims to transform the lives of patients affected by CNS diseases.

