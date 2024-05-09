Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDISON, N.J., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences in June.



Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Kroeker will be attending and presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Mr. Mastrangelo and Mr. Kroeker will also attend and present at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.