Donkey Milk Market: Harnessing Nutritional Benefits and Cosmetic Innovations

Donkey Milk Market

Projected to reach $68.14 million by 2027, driven by rising demand in the cosmetics and food industries.

The surge in demand for natural ingredients and the ongoing trend toward clean labels are expected to drive the growth of the donkey milk market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Donkey Milk Market by Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care and Food & Beverages) and Form (Liquid and Powder): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global donkey milk market garnered $28,180 thousand in 2019 and is expected to garner $68,139 thousand by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

rise in use of donkey milk in food & beverages, surge in utilization of donkey milk in cosmetics industry, and growth in consumption of donkey milk by health-conscious consumers drive the global donkey milk market. However, lack of awareness regarding donkey milk and its high cost restrains market growth. On the other hand, rise in social media awareness is expected to offer an array of opportunities to the market players in the near future.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5662

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in sales of donkey milk, owing to its high nutritional properties such as vitamins, minerals, protein, iron, and others.

As a result of the pandemic, people have started to switch towards herbal or organic skin care products. This, in turn, has increased the demand for donkey milk in cosmetics and personal care industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

Based on application, the cosmetics and personal care segment held more than three-fourths of the total share of the global donkey milk market in 2019 and is estimated to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand in personal care industry and surge in demand for advanced natural ingredients. However, the food and beverage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to the presence of proteins, omega-69 fatty acids, lactose, and minerals in donkey milk. In addition, donkey's milk consists of immune enhancer compounds, which protects toddlers from infections and diseases. Which further drives the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest market share in the global Donkey Milk market in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and will maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. The donkey milk powder origin is natural and it is a key ingredient which is widely used in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, donkey milk powder is a rich source of minerals, protein, bioactive enzymes, essential fats, and various growth factors such as riboflavin, vitamin D, and others, which provides natural nourishment to skin and tone it. However, the liquid segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027. Donkey milk contains less cholesterol and fat when compared with cow, goat, and sheep milk, which in turn increases the growth of the segment.

increase in use of donkey’s milk in various cosmetics and personal care products such as creams, soaps, moisturizers, and others drives the growth of the global donkey’s milk market. Moreover, cosmetics industry has evolved in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Italy; therefore, the market is growing at a steady rate in these countries. Furthermore, to improve sales, manufacturers of cosmetic products are capitalizing on rise in consumer interest towards natural ingredients. In addition, the ongoing trend of clean label and advanced natural ingredients is providing added advantage to producers for producing further new products. Thus, surge in demand for natural ingredients and ongoing trend of clean label are expected to drive the growth of the donkey milk market.

The number of social media users have increased considerably with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, stakeholders of donkey milk are interested in creating awareness regarding donkey milk products and their health benefits. Moreover, social media is one of the strategies adopted by various manufacturers to impart awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media awareness strategy, global donkey milk sees critical opportunity to gain traction and increase its customers reach among its target segments. However, high price of donkey’s milk compared to cow milk, buffalo milk, and goat milk restrains the donkey milk market's growth. Moreover, products that are made from donkey milk, such as cheese, chocolates, cheddar, and others, are also expensive. In addition, a kilogram of donkey milk cheese costs around $1,130, which makes it the world’s most expensive cheese. Moreover, lack of government support for producing donkey milk and unavailability of donkey farm affect the production and cost of the milk. Moreover, the manufacturers do not have a proper supply chain, owing to which it is not available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, or online sales channel. These factors restrain the growth of the donkey milk market.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the largest market share in terms of revenue, with nearly half of the global donkey milk market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The global players, along with donkey milk manufacturing companies in Europe, majorly focus on product innovation and have introduced donkey milk cosmetics and confectionary, which further boosts the demand for donkey milk. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. Donkey milk is new product in the animal milk category in the Asia-Pacific region, as its ingredients shows resemblance to human breast milk in terms of lactose, protein, and ash.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5662

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐒. 𝐀.

𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐁𝐀

𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐫𝐥

𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦

𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬

𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐭𝐝

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐓𝐘 𝐋𝐓𝐃

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐚 & 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

𝐕𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.