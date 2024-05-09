Government Celebrates 10 Years of Friendship and Cooperation with the Chinese Province of Hunan

Tue. 07 of May of 2024, 16:30h

On May 5th, 2024, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, the community of Manatuto, and the Vice-Governor of Hunan Province, Zhang Jian Fei, marked a significant milestone-ten years of friendship and cooperation between the Timorese city of Manatuto and Hunan Province of the People's Republic of China.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão expressed his gratitude for Hunan Province's spirit of cooperation and stressed its importance in boosting the region's development.

The Head of Government also encouraged the people of Manatuto to learn from the techniques and experiences brought from Hunan to explore new possibilities and boost local economic progress.

During the event, the Vice-Governor of Hunan Province, Zhang Jian Fei, underscored the rich history of friendship between Timor-Leste and China, dating back to the Ming dynasty when the first bonds of friendship were established. He also pointed out the tangible progress made over the last decade, since the official establishment of cooperation between Hunan and Manatuto. This collaboration has led to numerous successful agriculture, culture, and education projects.

The bilateral relationship between the People's Republic of China and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, especially with the municipality of Manatuto, has strengthened their strategic partnership over the years, as set out in the Joint Declaration between the two countries.

As part of the celebrations, it was announced that the friendly cooperation between the Province of Hunan and the Manatuto Municipal Authority would be further enhanced. The two entities are set to develop comprehensive cooperation programs in various sectors, including tourism, cultural exchange, education, agriculture, and aquaculture.

The ceremony also included cultural dance performances from Hunan and Manatuto and the donation of agricultural equipment, such as tractors, and educational materials to the Kay Rala Manatuto Public Secondary School. It emphasised the continued commitment to sustainable development and strengthening bilateral relations.

Several members of the Government, Members of Parliament, representatives of the Timor-Leste Defence Forces (F-FDTL), the Timor-Leste National Police (PNTL), the Court of Appeal, the Diplomatic Corps and the people of Manatuto attended the celebration.