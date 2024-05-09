PhotonPay and Discover® Global Network Connect to Launch PhotonPay Commercial Card

New York, NY, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhotonPay, a pioneering global payment PaaS platform and digital financial infrastructure, and Discover® Global Network, the payment brand of Discover Financial Services, to launch the PhotonPay Commercial Card. Cardholders will now have the ability to use their PhotonPay Commercial Card on the Discover Global Network which can offers exceptional and seamless B2B and B2C payment solutions that cater to our customers' financial needs.

With the new PhotonPay Commercial Card, a multi-currency virtual card designed for cross-border businesses that are seeking a flexible, rich, efficient, and seamless payment experience, cardholders can execute multi-currency payments within seconds to merchants on the Discover® Global Network in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

PhotonPay believes that the issuance of the PhotonPay Commercial Card will enable cross-border businesses to become more secure, efficient and convenient in the global payment process. For example, any cross-border business can instantly apply for a multi-currency Commercial Card online through the PhotonPay platforms or API, and get access to single or multiple card solutions for business owners and their employees. Additionally, users can set transaction limits based on currency and merchant type, ensuring risk control and transparency in each transaction. The real-time tracking of transactions also allows flexible expense management for enterprises.

Lewison Chen, Founder & CEO of PhotonPay, said "We have noticed that the awareness and demand of cross-border enterprises in the payment sector are continuously increasing. An ideal business payment tool that can adapt to diverse commercial payment scenarios, simplify expense management across departments or business units, and enhance fund security is one of the most significant products. We are delighted to collaborate with Discover® Global Network to launch the commercial card. Its brand influence, coverage, and global network will strengthen our global payment solutions. We will continue to focus on product innovation, maximize the capability of FinTech and stay ahead of the curve along the way."

Chris Winter, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Region at Discover® Global Network expressed, "Considering the recent momentum in the global e-commerce industry, Discover Global Network is dedicated to actively supporting regulated payment services such as PhotonPay in introducing innovative solutions that will enhance the cross-border payment experience and elevate global businesses to the next level."

PhotonPay, a cutting-edge global payment platform and digital financial infrastructure provider, headquartered in Hong Kong, has covered core products including merchant acquiring, funds collection, FX management, and card issuance since the inception in 2015.

The introduction of the Commercial Card by PhotonPay, as the pioneer fintech card issuer in the Greater China region of Discover® Global Network, marks a crucial step towards accelerating the global payment experience.

