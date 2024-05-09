Sterling Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Revenue Results, including Organic Growth from New Business, Up/Cross-Sell, and Customer Attrition

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights

All results compared to prior-year period.

Revenues increased 3.8% year-over-year to $186.0 million. Organic constant currency revenue decreased 4.9% and inorganic revenue growth was 8.7%. Organic revenue growth included growth of 11% year-over-year from the combination of new business, up/cross-sell, and customer attrition, offset by a 16% decline year-over-year in our base business.

GAAP net (loss) income decreased year-over-year to a loss of $(8.0) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.5% year-over-year to $38.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 470 bps year-over-year to 20.7%. Margin contraction was driven by increased volume from M&A activity at lower margins and higher third-party vendor costs as a percentage of revenue, partially offset by lower costs driven by our cost optimization efforts. The increase in third party vendor costs was driven by the combination of organic revenue growth in certain lower-margin product categories and revenue declines within our higher-margin base business.

Adjusted Net Income decreased 25.2% year-over-year to $17.4 million. Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted decreased 20.8% year-over-year to $0.19 per diluted share.

Organic constant currency revenue growth (decline), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable.

Josh Peirez, Sterling CEO, said, “In the first quarter, Sterling started off the year with solid year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 4% including strong organic revenue trends within the revenue drivers in our control. We were particularly pleased to report year-over-year growth of 11% from the combination of new business, up/cross-sell, and customer attrition, well ahead of our 7-8% combined long-term target from those drivers. Our unrelenting focus on product innovation, customer service, and technology excellence continues to resonate with prospective and existing clients, and we remain in execution mode following our exciting February announcement of a combination with First Advantage. We were also proud of our inorganic revenue trends in the quarter, with both A-Check and Vault contributing at healthy levels to our top line growth as we march ahead with the synergistic deal integrations. At the same time, the hiring market backdrop remains challenging and drove year-over-year base business revenue declines, a dynamic we expect to moderate over the course of the year.

“These top line factors had a dampening effect on our profitability during the first quarter. Specifically, our margins were impacted year-over-year by lower-margin inorganic revenue growth, particularly the Vault deal. Margins were also affected by the mix of our organic revenue growth including base revenue declines within higher-margin verticals and up-sell activity in certain lower-margin product categories. We expect margins to improve over the course of the year as we anticipate realizing additional synergies from M&A and improvement in base business. We also remain focused on our cost optimization efforts and saw margin benefits this quarter from our continued efforts to build a more streamlined, efficient cost structure throughout Sterling that will result in improved operational flexibility, profitability, and cash generation.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 185,999 $ 179,274 3.8 % Net (loss) income $ (7,955 ) $ 591 (1,446.0 )% Net (loss) income margin (4.3 )% 0.3 % (460) bps Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 (1,000.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 38,510 $ 45,555 (15.5 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 20.7 % 25.4 % (470) bps Adjusted Net Income(1) $ 17,411 $ 23,286 (25.2 )% Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted(1) $ 0.19 $ 0.24 (20.8) %

_______________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $186.0 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 3.8%, compared to $179.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The revenue increase for the first quarter of 2024 included a 4.9% organic constant currency revenue decline, offset by 8.7% inorganic revenue growth from the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $67.0 million and total debt was $559.2 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $54.2 million and total debt of $498.0 million as of December 31, 2023, reflecting a revolving credit facility drawdown of $65.0 million for the acquisition of Vault Workforce Screening (“Vault”). Sterling ended the first quarter of 2024 with a net leverage ratio of 2.8x net debt to Adjusted EBITDA. As of March 31, 2024, available borrowings under Sterling’s revolving credit facility, net of letters of credit outstanding, were $128.8 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Sterling generated net cash provided by operations of $3.7 million, compared to $11.3 million for the prior year period. Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $5.6 million, compared to $4.3 million for the prior year period. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Sterling had $(1.9) million of Free Cash Flow, compared to $7.0 million of Free Cash Flow for the prior year period. The decrease in Free Cash Flow compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by lower operating income and higher cash taxes paid.

In January 2024, Sterling acquired Vault for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $76.1 million.The purchase price was funded through a combination of revolving credit facility drawdown of $65.0 million and cash on hand, as well as an initial contingent consideration of $2.8 million recorded at fair value.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the schedule accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operations, its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 185,999 $ 179,274 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 104,041 94,754 Corporate technology and production systems 13,214 11,952 Selling, general and administrative 59,890 47,451 Depreciation and amortization 15,770 15,122 Impairments and disposals of long-lived assets 168 106 Total operating expenses 193,083 169,385 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (7,084 ) 9,889 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME): Interest expense, net 10,312 8,608 Other income (423 ) (412 ) Total other expense, net 9,889 8,196 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (16,973 ) 1,693 Income tax (benefit) provision (9,018 ) 1,102 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (7,955 ) $ 591 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedged transactions, net of tax expense (benefit) of $1,041, and $(1,815), respectively 3,020 (5,159 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0, and $0, respectively (2,251 ) 682 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 769 (4,477 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (7,186 ) $ (3,886 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 90,274,094 92,877,506 Diluted 90,274,094 95,350,342





STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,979 $ 54,224 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $2,933 and $2,816 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 157,392 142,179 Insurance receivable 2,895 2,937 Prepaid expenses 11,382 9,651 Other current assets 17,276 15,800 Total current assets 255,924 224,791 Property and equipment, net 7,329 7,695 Goodwill 902,862 879,408 Intangible assets, net 264,558 230,212 Deferred tax assets 4,748 4,818 Operating leases right-of-use asset 5,872 6,452 Other noncurrent assets, net 9,733 10,067 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,451,026 $ 1,363,443 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 47,486 $ 38,879 Litigation settlement obligation 5,224 5,279 Accrued expenses 73,605 63,987 Current portion of long-term debt 15,000 15,000 Operating leases liability, current portion 3,879 4,219 Income tax payable, current portion 3,523 8,933 Other current liabilities 17,832 11,839 Total current liabilities 166,549 148,136 Long-term debt, net 541,242 479,788 Deferred tax liabilities 900 14,239 Long-term operating leases liability, net of current portion 6,606 7,278 Other liabilities 7,717 12,058 Total liabilities 723,014 661,499 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 105,320,343 shares issued and 97,811,676 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024; 99,966,158 shares issued and 93,194,403 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023) 156 98 Additional paid-in capital 1,027,214 983,283 Common stock held in treasury (7,508,667 and 6,771,755 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) (99,653 ) (88,918 ) Accumulated deficit (194,519 ) (186,564 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,186 ) (5,955 ) Total stockholders’ equity 728,012 701,944 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,451,026 $ 1,363,443





STERLING CHECK CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (7,955 ) $ 591 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations Depreciation and amortization 15,770 15,122 Deferred income taxes (14,306 ) 209 Stock-based compensation 9,342 8,043 Impairments and disposals of long-lived assets 168 106 Provision for bad debts 240 244 Amortization of financing fees 269 269 Amortization of debt discount 204 194 Deferred rent (428 ) 39 Unrealized translation gain on investment in foreign subsidiaries 18 135 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net 4,000 — Interest rate swap settlements — 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable (7,285 ) (3,414 ) Insurance receivable 41 — Prepaid expenses (1,276 ) 2,844 Other assets (1,200 ) (2,534 ) Accounts payable 7,149 3,716 Litigation settlement obligation (55 ) 315 Accrued expenses 6,723 (12,256 ) Other liabilities (7,745 ) (2,364 ) Net cash provided by operations 3,674 11,282 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (673 ) (140 ) Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (4,947 ) (4,120 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (70,479 ) (48,802 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment — 7 Net cash used in investing activities (76,099 ) (53,055 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 53,629 — Cash paid for tax withholding on exercise of employee stock options (19,172 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 695 — Repurchases of common stock (6,832 ) (7,711 ) Cash paid for tax withholding on vesting of restricted shares (3,903 ) (487 ) Payments of long-term debt (3,750 ) (1,875 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility 65,000 — Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition — (305 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 85,667 (10,378 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (487 ) 20 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 12,755 (52,131 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of period 54,224 103,095 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 66,979 $ 50,964

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table reconciles revenue growth (decline), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to organic constant currency revenue decline for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we have provided the impact of revenue from the acquisitions of Vault and A-Check. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we have provided the impact of revenue from the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Reported revenue growth (decline) 3.8 % (6.6) % Inorganic revenue growth(1) 8.7 % 1.5 % Impact from foreign currency exchange(2) — % (1.0) % Organic constant currency revenue decline (4.9) % (7.1) %

_______________________

(1) Impact to revenue growth (decline) in the current period from M&A activity that has occurred over the past twelve months.

(2) Impact to revenue growth (decline) in the current period from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

The following table reconciles net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (7,955 ) $ 591 Income tax (benefit) provision (9,018 ) 1,102 Interest expense, net 10,312 8,608 Depreciation and amortization 15,770 15,122 Stock-based compensation 9,342 8,043 Transaction expenses(1) 16,988 5,126 Restructuring(2) 3,201 3,273 Technology transformation(3) 375 3,233 Other(4) (505 ) 457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,510 $ 45,555 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 25.4 %

_______________________

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, one-time public company transition expenses and ancillary non-recurring public company expenses and fees associated with financing transactions. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, costs consisted of $10.3 million of transaction costs and professional fees to support the merger with First Advantage, $4.0 million due to an out-of-period adjustment to the earn-out liability for the EBI acquisition, and the remaining $2.7 million related to M&A activity for the acquisitions of Vault, A-Check, and Socrates. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, costs consisted primarily of $2.7 million of M&A related costs for the acquisitions of Socrates and A-Check, $1.1 million of M&A costs for the EBI acquisition primarily due to the acceleration of contract costs related to completion of the EBI platform migration and $1.3 million of registration statement costs, one-time public company transition expenses and expenses related to executing our interest rate swap.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. At the end of 2022, we also launched Project Nucleus which we expect to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains in our cost of revenues. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, costs include $3.0 million of restructuring-related charges and $0.2 million of fixed asset disposals in connection with office closures. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, costs consisted of $2.9 million of restructuring-related charges and $0.3 million of real estate consolidation costs.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create an enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was completed in the first quarter of 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.4 million related to decommissioning of the redundant production and fulfillment systems of A-Check, the redundant fulfillment systems of Socrates, the redundant production systems of Vault and integrating the fulfillment systems of Vault with Sterling to enhance the delivery of drug and health services. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, investment related to Project Ignite was approximately $3.1 million. The remaining $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 relates to costs for decommissioning of the on-premise production system and decommissioning of the redundant fulfillment system of EBI and migrating onto our platform.

(4) Consists of gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and impairment of capitalized software.

The following table presents the calculation of net (loss) income margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (7,955 ) $ 591 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,510 $ 45,555 Revenues $ 185,999 $ 179,274 Net (loss) income Margin (4.3 )% 0.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 25.4 %

The following table reconciles net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (7,955 ) $ 591 Income tax (benefit) provision (9,018 ) 1,102 Income (Loss) before income taxes (16,973 ) 1,693 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,631 10,061 Stock-based compensation 9,342 8,043 Transaction expenses(1) 16,988 5,126 Restructuring(2) 3,201 3,273 Technology transformation(3) 375 3,233 Other(4) (505 ) 457 Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect 23,059 31,886 Income tax effect(5) 5,648 8,600 Adjusted Net Income $ 17,411 $ 23,286 Net (loss) income per share—basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—basic $ 0.19 $ 0.25 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.24

_______________________

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, one-time public company transition expenses and ancillary non-recurring public company expenses and fees associated with financing transactions.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. At the end of 2022, we also launched Project Nucleus which we expect to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains in our cost of revenues.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create an enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

(4) Consists of gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and impairment of capitalized software.

(5) Normalized effective tax rates of 24.5% and 27.0% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $15.7 million for federal income tax purposes and deferred tax assets of approximately $5.6 million related to state and foreign income tax loss carryforwards available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. The amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state, and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with US GAAP, and from the normalized rate shown above.

The following table reconciles net (loss) income per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (7,955 ) $ 591 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 90,274,094 92,877,506 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 90,274,094 95,350,342 Net (loss) income per share—basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Adjusted Net Income $ 17,411 $ 23,286 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 90,274,094 92,877,506 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 93,399,394 95,350,342 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—basic $ 0.19 $ 0.25 Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.24

The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share Income tax (benefit) provision (0.10 ) 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.12 0.11 Stock-based compensation 0.10 0.08 Transaction expenses(1) 0.18 0.05 Restructuring(2) 0.04 0.03 Technology transformation(3) 0.00 0.03 Other(4) 0.00 0.00 Income tax effect(5) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share—diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) 90,274,094 95,350,342 Options not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method) 3,125,300 — Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (non-GAAP) (using treasury stock method) 93,399,394 95,350,342

_______________________

(1) Consists of transaction expenses related to M&A, associated earn-outs, one-time public company transition expenses and ancillary non-recurring public company expenses and fees associated with financing transactions.

(2) Consists of restructuring-related costs, including executive recruiting and severance charges, and lease termination costs and disposal of fixed assets related to our real estate consolidation efforts. Beginning in 2020, we began executing a virtual-first strategy, closing offices and reducing office space globally. In 2022, we began executing on a restructuring program to realign senior leadership and functions with the goal of elevating our go-to-market strategy and accelerating our technology and product innovation. At the end of 2022, we also launched Project Nucleus which we expect to drive meaningful cost savings and efficiency gains in our cost of revenues.

(3) Includes costs related to technology modernization, as well as costs related to decommissioning of on-premise production systems and redundant fulfillment systems of acquired companies and the migration to our platform. We believe that these costs are discrete and non-recurring in nature, as they relate to a one-time restructuring and decommissioning of our on-premise production systems and corporate technological infrastructure and the move to a managed service provider, decommissioning redundant fulfillment systems and modernizing internal functional systems. As such, they are not normal, recurring operating expenses and are not reflective of ongoing trends in the cost of doing business. The significant majority of these are related to the last two phases of Project Ignite, a three-phase strategic investment initiative launched in 2019 to create an enterprise-class global platform, with the remainder related to an investment made to modernize internal functional systems in preparation for our public company infrastructure. Phase two of Project Ignite was completed in 2022 and phase three of Project Ignite was completed in the first quarter of 2023.

(4) Consists of gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and impairment of capitalized software.

(5) Normalized effective tax rates of 24.5% and 27.0% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $15.7 million for federal income tax purposes and deferred tax assets of approximately $5.6 million related to state and foreign income tax loss carryforwards available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. The amount of actual cash taxes we pay for federal, state, and foreign income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with US GAAP, and from the normalized rate shown above.

For further detail, see the footnotes to Part I. Item 2. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.

The following table reconciles net cash flow provided by operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented: