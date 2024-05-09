Mineralys Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

– Advance-HTN trial of lorundrostat for the treatment of uHTN or rHTN is anticipated to deliver topline data in Q4 2024 –



RADNOR, Pa., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, and provided a corporate update.

“We continue to execute on our strategy and advance our pivotal clinical trials of lorundrostat for the treatment of hypertension. Enrollment in these trials is ongoing and we look forward to announcing topline data from the first of two pivotal trials, which is anticipated to be available in the fourth quarter,” stated Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics. “We are excited to lead the way in developing a therapy that has shown such great potential to address dysregulated aldosterone, which is biologically linked to obesity and implicated as a driver of uncontrolled and resistant hypertension. In addition, aldosterone is a significant driver of cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. As a result, we believe our pursuit of an aldosterone targeted treatment approach with lorundrostat has the potential to benefit millions of patients who are impacted by hypertension, chronic kidney disease and heart disease.”

Recent Corporate and Clinical Highlights

Pivotal Advance-HTN Trial – The ongoing Advance-HTN trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), when used as an add-on therapy to a standardized background treatment of two or three antihypertensive medications.

– The Company’s second ongoing pivotal trial of lorundrostat for the treatment of subjects with uHTN or rHTN as add-on therapy, who fail to achieve blood pressure control on their existing, prescribed background treatment of two to five antihypertensive medications. Explore-CKD Phase 2 Trial – The ongoing trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lorundrostat as a potential therapy to treat patients with Stage 2 to 3b CKD was updated in the first quarter to allow all subjects to use concurrent SGLT2 inhibitors, which have become the standard of care in CKD, and reduced the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) cutoff to 30ml/min/1.73m2 for all trial participants.

– The Company’s ongoing open-label extension trial allows subjects to continue to receive lorundrostat and obtain additional safety and efficacy data. Strengthened Balance Sheet – In the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed a private placement financing for net proceeds of approximately $116 million.



Key Upcoming Milestones

Pivotal Advance-HTN Trial – Enrollment in the trial is ongoing and topline data are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

– Enrollment in the trial is ongoing and topline data are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Phase 3 pivotal Launch-HTN Trial – Enrollment in the trial is ongoing and topline data are anticipated in the second half of 2025.

– Enrollment in the trial is ongoing and topline data are anticipated in the second half of 2025. Explore-CKD Phase 2 Trial – Topline data are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $338.6 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $239.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company believes that its current cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its planned clinical studies, as well as support corporate operations, into 2026.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $30.8 million, compared to $12.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increases of $16.8 million in preclinical and clinical costs, $3.7 million in clinical supply, manufacturing, and regulatory costs, $1.7 million in higher compensation expense resulting from additions to headcount and stock-based compensation and $0.3 million in other research and development expenses, partially offset by a decrease of $4.0 million in license fees.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to $1.3 million in higher compensation expenses resulting from additions to headcount and stock-based compensation, $0.5 million in higher professional fees associated with operating as a public company, and $0.2 million in higher insurance and other administrative expenses.

Total other income, net was $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increased interest earned on the Company’s investments in money market funds and U.S. treasuries.

Net loss was $31.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $12.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the factors impacting the Company’s expenses described above.

Conference Call

The Company’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024. To access the call, please dial 1-888-886-7786 in the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 outside the U.S., followed by the conference ID: 93715931. A live webcast of the conference call may be found here . A replay of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Hypertension

Having sustained, elevated blood pressure (or hypertension) increases the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the U.S. In 2020, more than 670,000 deaths in the U.S. included hypertension as a primary or contributing cause. Hypertension and related health issues resulted in an average annual economic burden of about $130 billion each year in the U.S., averaged over 12 years from 2003 to 2014.

Less than 50 percent of hypertension patients achieve their blood pressure goal with currently available medications. Dysregulated aldosterone levels are a key factor in driving hypertension in approximately 25 percent of all hypertensive patients.

About Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

CKD, which is characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function, is estimated to affect more than 10% of the global population and is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1-in-7 (15%) of U.S. adults have CKD. Diabetes and hypertension are responsible for approximately two-thirds of CKD cases. Early detection and treatment can often keep CKD from getting worse. When CKD progresses, it may eventually lead to kidney failure, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to maintain life.

About Lorundrostat

Lorundrostat is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension and CKD. Lorundrostat was designed to reduce aldosterone levels by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for its production. Lorundrostat has 374-fold selectivity for aldosterone-synthase inhibition versus cortisol-synthase inhibition in vitro, an observed half-life of 10-12 hours and demonstrated approximately a 70% reduction in plasma aldosterone concentration in hypertensive subjects.

In a Phase 2, proof-of-concept trial (Target-HTN) in uncontrolled or resistant hypertensive subjects, once-daily lorundrostat demonstrated clinically meaningful blood pressure reduction in individuals with uncontrolled hypertension, in both automated office blood pressure measurement and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Adverse events observed were a modest increase in serum potassium, decrease in estimated glomerular filtration rate, urinary tract infection and hypertension with one serious adverse event possibly related to study drug being hyponatremia.

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward Looking Statements

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 30,754 $ 12,293 General and administrative 4,608 2,645 Total operating expenses 35,362 14,938 Loss from operations (35,362 ) (14,938 ) Interest income, net 3,853 2,329 Other income 1 1 Total other income, net 3,854 2,330 Net loss $ (31,508 ) $ (12,608 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 44,900,755 24,764,469









Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Financial Information

Condensed Balance Sheet Data

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 338,565 $ 239,049 Total assets $ 347,249 $ 251,636 Total liabilities $ 19,204 $ 10,482 Total stockholders’ equity $ 328,045 $ 241,154

