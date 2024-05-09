Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,478 in the last 365 days.

Lantronix to Participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference on May 14, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that Lantronix CFO Jeremy Whitaker will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

The live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available approximately two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days in the investor relations section of the Lantronix website here.

Interested investors should contact Lantronix CFO Jeremy Whitaker at investors@lantronix.com for one-on-one meeting availability.

For more information on the conference, visit the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference website here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Lantronix Media Contact:        
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com
949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:        
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com
949-450-7241


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lantronix to Participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference on May 14, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more