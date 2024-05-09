Lantronix to Participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference on May 14, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced that Lantronix CFO Jeremy Whitaker will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time and one-on-one meetings with investors at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.



The live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available approximately two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days in the investor relations section of the Lantronix website here.

Interested investors should contact Lantronix CFO Jeremy Whitaker at investors@lantronix.com for one-on-one meeting availability.

For more information on the conference, visit the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Investor Conference website here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

