TScan Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating TCR-T Therapy for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Patient dosed with TSC-203-A0201 targeting cancer-associated antigen PRAME

On-track to report initial data from the solid tumor clinical trial in 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s Phase 1 trial evaluating TCR-T therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. The patient, diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, was dosed with TSC-203-A0201 targeting the cancer-associated antigen PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma (PRAME).

“Dosing the first patient in our solid tumor program is a significant milestone for us, as we are now well underway with both of our core clinical programs,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “There is a lot of enthusiasm for this trial, and we are already manufacturing TCR-T products for three more patients. We have six TCR-Ts cleared under existing IND applications for patient dosing in this program, and we plan to file additional IND applications to further expand the ImmunoBank across diverse targets and HLA types to broaden the reach of multiplex TCR-T therapy for solid tumors.”

“Solid tumors are notoriously heterogeneous, and we believe that an effective way to treat solid tumors is through a multi-pronged approach,” added Chrystal U. Louis, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “Customized multiplex TCR-T therapy is designed to achieve durable responses by overcoming tumor heterogeneity and resistance that develops from either target or HLA loss. We look forward to sharing initial data from our solid tumor trial later this year.”

About TScan’s Solid Tumor Program

TScan’s Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to assess the safety and feasibility of T-Plex, autologous customized TCR-T therapy targeting multiple peptide/human leukocyte antigens (HLA) targets in participants with antigen-positive, locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors. Multiplex TCR-T therapy has the potential to overcome tumor heterogeneity and HLA loss of heterozygosity, commonly observed resistance mechanisms in solid tumors. First generation TCR-T therapies, targeting single antigens, have shown encouraging response rates in patients, but have often shown limited duration of response.

TScan believes that its approach of dosing patients with more than one TCR-T targeting different cancer-associated antigens will result in increased response rates and increased duration of response. To make this possible, TScan is screening patients (screening protocol: NCT05812027) with melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, anogenital cancers, and other solid tumors for target expression and the presence of intact HLA genes in their tumor cells. Eligible patients are then enrolled in the study treatment protocol (NCT05973487) and administered one or more investigational TCR-T products that are matched to cancer-associated antigens expressed in their tumors. This is made possible by the Company’s ImmunoBank, its repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types. Currently, the ImmunoBank includes six TCR-T clinical candidates in Phase 1 development: TSC-203-A0201 (PRAME, HLA-A*02:01); TSC-200-A0201 (HPV16, HLA-A*02:01); TSC-201-B0702 (MAGE-C2, HLA-B*07:02); TSC-204-A0201 (MAGE-A1, HLA-A*02:01); TSC-204-C0702 (MAGE-A1, HLA-C*07:02); and TSC-204-A0101 (MAGE-A1, HLA-A*01:01). TScan intends to continue to expand the ImmunoBank with TCR-Ts for additional targets and HLA types, thereby increasing the number of patients that are eligible to receive multiplex therapy.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex therapeutic TCR-Ts for patients with a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

