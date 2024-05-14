Free & Equal Presidential Debate to be Held at FreedomFest in Las Vegas July 11th

Sign up at freeandequal.org to watch the Livestream of the Free & Equal Presidential Debate at FreedomFest July 11th

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free & Equal Elections Foundation announces its third presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, hosted at FreedomFest in Las Vegas on July 11, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM PDT at Caesars Forum.

"Free & Equal offers a debate that addresses the issues and highlights candidates' platforms respectfully and peacefully. We are here to find solutions,” stated Christina Tobin, founder of The Free & Equal Elections Foundation.

Free and Equal’s partnership with FreedomFest is built upon a shared commitment to broaden public discourse and ensure more voices are heard in the political process. Our debate follows the cumulative format, facilitating in-depth discussion and engagement on critical issues.

“We bring a spectrum of ideas that go beyond the traditional boundaries of left and right to amplify independent and alternative voices,” said Valerie Durham, President and CEO of FreedomFest. “Bringing the Free & Equal Presidential debate to FreedomFest is essential, as it ensures more perspectives are heard, and voters can make more informed choices."

The debate will be broadcast live from Caesars Forum. Broadcast partners for the debate include Rumble, C-SPAN, Scripps News, The Epoch Times, Free Speech TV, Pacifica Network and Free & Equal Network, ensuring viewers can access the debate across multiple platforms.

About Free & Equal Elections Foundation

Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expanding fair and open electoral processes in the United States. Through debates, symposia, and public discourse initiatives, Free & Equal provides a platform for electoral reform and advocates for the rights of all candidates.

About FreedomFest

FreedomFest is an annual festival where free minds meet to celebrate great books, great ideas, and great thinkers in an open-minded environment. It is the nation’s largest gathering of free minds on freedom-related issues.