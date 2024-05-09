Insightful Analysis Reveals Wound Debridement Market to Surpass $5.6 Billion by 2030

The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases further fuels the growth of the global wound debridement market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wound debridement market size was valued at $4.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Wound debridement contributes to the cleaning process by removing the thickened skin or callus, infected, and nonviable, necrotic, or dead tissue. It is particularly useful in the treatment of burns, trauma, and surgical wounds. Furthermore, it is also useful in treating chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, infectious wounds, radiation wounds, and arterial ulcers. These products are generally used to absorb exudate, seize bleeding, close the open trauma & surgical wounds, and dry the wound to help it heal faster.

On the basis of wound type, the market is divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical & trauma wounds, burns, and others. The diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during forecast period, owing to rise in cases of trauma across the globe. The surgical & trauma wounds segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of burn injuries.

The wound debridement market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, method, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, debridement pads, and others. The ointments & creams segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Rise in number of cases of acute wounds, including burn, trauma, surgical wounds, and chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcer and pressure ulcer, drives the growth of this segment as ointments & creams are majorly used as a primary dressing for these wounds.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the ointments & creams segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By wound type, the diabetic foot ulcers segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By method, the surgical debridement segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By region, North America to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀

Gels

Ointments & Creams

Surgical Devices

Debridement Pads

Others

𝗕𝘆 𝗪𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical & Trauma Wounds

Burns

Others

𝗕𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱

Enzymatic Debridement

Surgical Debridement

Mechanical Debridement

Others

𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗔

Brazil

South Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group

Paul Hartmann

Mölnlycke Health Care

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries

Integra Lifesciences

