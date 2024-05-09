Green coffee bean extract Market Anticipates US$ 1.86 Billion Valuation by 2034, Driven by 8.1% CAGR

Green coffee bean extract use in personal care items rising due to its role in promoting growth of new skin cells that can conceal wrinkles, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global green coffee bean extract market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 1.86 billion in 2024 with worldwide sales projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.Constantly rising demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Green coffee bean extract helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as ensure blood sugar balance and weight reduction, apart from offering antioxidants.Green coffee bean extract is widely used by many industries because it contains chlorogenic acids, which have antioxidant properties and are powerful free radical eliminators. The demand for anti-aging lotions and products in the personal care market is growing. Its use in cosmetic and personal care products is increasing since this promotes the growth of new skin cells, which conceal wrinkles and fine lines.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global green coffee bean extract market is projected to reach US$ 1.86 billion by 2034-end.North America is expected to account for 24.5% of the global market share in 2024. The East Asia market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 468 million by the end of 2034.In 2024, the United States is projected to hold 79.6% of the market share in the North American region.By form, sales of powder-based green coffee bean extract are projected to rise at 7.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Application of green coffee bean extract in nutraceuticals is forecasted to rise at 8.5% CAGR through 2034.Sales of green coffee bean extract in South Korea are projected to increase at 9.6% CAGR through 2034.“Green coffee bean extract includes chlorogenic acids, which have antioxidant properties that aid in the development of new skin cells. This property is boosting its use in the personal care industry,” says a Fact.MR analystKey players in the green coffee bean extract industry include Naturex, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Absolute Nutrition, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Tru Body Wellness, BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd., Nature's Way Products, LLC, Nature Wise, Van Drunen Farms, Cymbio Pharma Private Limited, MKC Food Products, and Croda International Plc.High Preference for Green Coffee Bean Extract in Powder FormGreen coffee bean powder contains significant amounts of phenolic compounds, which support better blood pressure control and metabolism. Roasting green coffee beans enhances their flavor, fragrance, and color, making them ideal for beverage preparation. Consequently, producers are utilizing coffee bean extracts to create innovative beverages with distinctive flavors.It is simple for consumers to incorporate powder extract into smoothies, drinks, or snacks. Green coffee bean extract also pairs well with fruit-flavored drinks, particularly those with a hint of acidity such as citrus and cranberry. Furthermore, the extended shelf life of green coffee bean extract in powder form is boosting product sales.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Category-wise Insights:Categorized by nature, the market comprises organic and conventional segments. Conventional green coffee bean extract is projected to hold a considerable market share. Conventional green coffee bean cultivation is comparatively less complex than organic farming, requiring fewer resources while delivering higher yields.The market is expected to see significant growth driven by the rising popularity of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. Lifestyle changes have led to increased rates of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, prompting individuals to seek healthier food and beverage options, including green coffee. Moreover, there is a growing demand for healthier coffee alternatives, influencing major coffee producers like Olam and Starbucks to enhance their market presence through innovative offerings.Phenolic compounds, found abundantly in green coffee bean powder, aid in improving metabolism and regulating blood pressure. When green coffee beans are roasted for beverages, they develop enhanced flavor, aroma, and color, making them a preferred choice for manufacturers seeking to create distinctive drinks. Powdered extract is convenient for consumers to add to shakes, smoothies, or snacks. Moreover, fruit-infused beverages, particularly those with a tangy hint such as citrus and cranberry, pair excellently with green coffee bean extract. The extended shelf life of powdered green coffee bean extract further contributes to its increased sales.Competitive Landscape:In April 2023, Nature's Way Products, LLC, a prominent manufacturer of dietary supplements, unveiled a new green coffee bean extract product available in both capsule and powder formats.In January 2022, The Green Coffee Company announced a successful Series B fundraising round, securing $13.2 million in investment. With an expanding accredited investor base, supported by over 220 individual investors, these developments are expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.In October 2017, Taiyo International Inc. introduced a functional whole green coffee powder derived from raw coffee beans. Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Coffee Market Coffee has been a popular beverage across the world for decades and its popularity is expected to increase further over the coming years owing to the increasing use of coffee in several industry verticals and rising consumption in developing economies. Hot Beverages (Coffee & Tea) Market Hot beverages are consumed to remain energetic and warm. In recent years, the demand for various hot beverages has been increasing rapidly around the world. 