Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive electronic logging device market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Electronic Logging Device Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive electronic logging device market size is predicted to reach $17.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the automotive electronic logging device market is due to the growing transportation and logistics sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive electronic logging device market share. Major players in the automotive electronic logging device market include Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Garmin Ltd., Trimble Inc., Stoneridge Inc., Donlen LLC, Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC.

Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Segments

• By Component: Display, Telematics Unit

• By Form Factor: Embedded, Integrated

• By Service Type: Entry Level, Intermediate, High End

• By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

• By Geography: The global automotive electronic logging device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive electronic logging devices (ELDs) refer to the digital tools used in the transportation industry to record a commercial driver's hours of service (HOS) and vehicle data. These devices replace traditional paper logbooks, enhancing accuracy and compliance with regulations while also reducing the chance of errors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Electronic Logging Device Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

