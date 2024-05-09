Target Drone Market to Reach $8.55 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Military Modernization Efforts

Target Drone Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global target drone market generated $4.46 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.55 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in spending to procure defense equipment across the world and increase in territorial conflicts drive the growth of the global target drone market. However, lack of skilled and trained personnel hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in drone-related incidents across the globe creates new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 impact on the target drone market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative target drones globally.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global target drone market based on end use, target, mode of operation, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭, the aerial target segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the ground target segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, the defense segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share of the global target drone market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the commercial segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the largest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :-

Airbus S.A.S.,

Denel Dynamics,

BAE Systems plc,

Griffon Aerospace,

Embention,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Leonardo S.p.A.,

Qinetiq Group plc,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

The Boeing Company.

