Gin Market Value Projected to Expand: $20.16 Billion with a CAGR of 4.9%

Gin Market

Gin Market

The global gin market was pegged at $14.02 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $20.16 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in demand for premium ready-to-drink and luxury spirits, advent of modern on-trade, and increased use of gin in premium cocktails drive the growth of the global gin market. ”
— Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for premium ready-to-drink and luxury spirits, advent of modern on-trade, and increased use of gin in premium cocktails drive the growth of the global gin market. However, surge in consumer inclination toward low/nonalcoholic drinks and availability of dominating white spirits hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of craft spirits and expansion of e-commerce platforms in emerging economies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Click Here For Instant PDF:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11834

The global gin market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as William Grant & Sons Limited, Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard S.A., Bacardi Limited, Southwestern Distillery, San Miguel Corporation, Remy Cointreau, Davide Campari-Milano N.V., Lucas Bols, and Forest Spirits’ Gin.

Covid-19 scenario:
The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the sales of on-trade channels due to closure of restaurants and bars.
Moreover, the ban on cross-border import-export of spirits has negatively affected its sales. The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and a shortage of raw materials.
However, the world is slowly recovering from the pandemic, which is expected to favor the demand for gin.

Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/35ecb2ac4528e5fe21b41fb0a82fa064

The global gin market is segmented on the basis of type, price point, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the London dry gin segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the on-trade segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the off-trade segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11834

The global gin market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Gin Market Value Projected to Expand: $20.16 Billion with a CAGR of 4.9%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Debt Security Market to Reach $2.8 trillion, by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR | Securing Financial Stability
Wedding Services Market: Rising Valuation to Reach $414.2 billion by 2030, Fueled by Strong CAGR of 4.8%
Golf Equipment Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.9% will Reach US$ 10,150.3 million by the End of 2030
View All Stories From This Author