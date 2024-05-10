Premier Oscar Mabuyane hands over shearing shed in Ngqamakhwe

Eastern Cape government has realized how important the agriculture sector is to the economic development hence proper infrastructure is being provided to communal farmers.

This was said by the provincial Premier Oscar Lubabalo Mabuyane during the handover of a shearing shed in Ngqamakhwe where he was accompanied by Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC, Nonkqubela Pieters.

“Agriculture is very important to the economy of our province. That’s what we preach every day, and you know it’s the truth. As the Premier of the province, I am proud and delighted about the good work done by the sheep farmers here, which produce a lot of wealth,” Mabuyane said.

The Premier said he was told about the harsh conditions they worked under when they sheared their sheep in garages and roundavels, which affected their wool production.

He said the investment of R1,2 million in the shearing shed was aimed to support farmers to reach the next level of production.

He said since 2019, the government completed a total of 905 agricultural infrastructure projects which included fencing of productive lands, stock-water systems, dip tanks, stock handling facilities, and sheds.

These projects supported 33,783 smallholder farmers and we created 4,946 jobs through their implementation, he said.

In Ngqamakhwe area alone, the Department has completed 4 shearing sheds worth R4,8 million while another one worth R1.2 million was under construction.

“Today I also want to speak to our farmers about the importance of improving the quality of our sheep so that we can sell to the market for meat production. It is not wisdom to have many sheep for pride, we must sell livestock and bank the money,” the Premier said.

He said wool production in communal areas such as Ngqamakhwe, and Dutywa doubled from 2 million tons in 2004 to 5.5 million tons in 2021.

The significance of this growth in monetary terms means incomes have increased from R18 million to more than R250 million in the same period, he added.

He said the government was assisting farmers in Ngqamakhwe and across the province with livestock improvement scheme where farmers are provided with high quality breed livestock.

“We have provided over 90 Dohne Merino Rams to farmers here in Ngqamakhwe and we are confident they will improve the quality of wool produce. Today’s handover of the shearing shed is the fulfillment of our commitment to ensure rural farmers are beneficiaries of the government programme for the small farmer and a gesture of support. It is a catalyst for economic empowerment and a step towards self-sufficiency for our subsistence farmers,” he said.

Chairperson of the 111-member Mbiza Wool Growers Association, Sindisile Cekiso expressed joy that the association they formed in 2005 was being handed over a shearing shed with proper equipment.

“We are thankful government for their assistance and support,” said Cekiso.

Amathole District Eastern Cape Communal Wool Growers Association- chairperson Sikhumbule Nyengule applauded the department for taking care of communal farmers.

“The department is taking good care of us. The association is very happy by how government is working and delivering services. We’re commercialising our product and we want sheep that are of high breed hence we are working together with government to achieve this goal.

“These shearing sheds are not cheap, you can see they are a lifetime investment hence we need to look after these investments,” Nyengule said.

For more information please contact

Mr Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 082 494 3600