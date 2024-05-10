Gauteng Legislature receives briefing on plans to ensure safe and secure elections, 9 May

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni will on Thursday, 9 May 2024, brief Members of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on the Province’s plans to ensure safe and secure Elections as South Africans head to the polls on the 29th May 2024.

The presentation of these plans to the Portfolio Committee is part of the Committee’s oversight role to ensure that citizens of Gauteng are afforded an opportunity to participate in the National and Provincial Elections in a safe and secure environment.

This briefing is also aimed at bringing confidence and comfort to voters by ensuring that they feel safe and secure from any form of intimidation that has a potential to prevent them from exercising their Constitutional right to vote for a political party of their choice.

Members of the media are invited to attend this briefing to gain insights into the security preparations for the upcoming Elections in Gauteng.

The briefing will be conducted as follows:

Date: Thursday, 9 May 2024

Time: 12h00

Venue: Gauteng Provincial Legislature (Committee Room B)

