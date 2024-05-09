Digital Freight Forwarding Market Trends Shaping the USD 22.92 Billion by 2030, as Predicted by Allied Market Research

Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital freight forwarding Market by Mode of Transport, Function, Vertical, and Deployment Mode: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the Industry of global digital freight forwarding was valued at $2.92 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $22.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.1%.

Growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe and increase in free trade agreements fuel the global digital freight forwarding market growth. On the other hand, inadequate infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and strict regulations imposed on air freight hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in acceptance of DTC e-commerce logistics and decline in cost-cutting and lead time due to the use of multimodal systems create several market opportunities.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Deutsche Post DHL Group,

Descartes Kontainers,

Flexport, Inc.,

iContainers,

Forto GmbH,

Kuehne+Nagel International AG,

Turvo Inc.,

Twill,

Transporteca,

Uber Freight LLC.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, the sea segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021-2030. The report also covers segments such as land and air.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the transportation management segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the warehouse management segment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global digital freight forwarding market across this segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By mode of transport, the sea segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the transportation management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on deployment mode, the cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

