Aerospace Adhesives Market Demand Will Reach a Value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5%

Aerospace Adhesives Market

The growth of the global aerospace adhesives market is driven by factors such as rise in number of aircraft and air passengers

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Technology (Solvent borne, Waterborne, and Reactive), Resin Type (Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane, and Others), Function (Structural and Non-structural), and End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer & Maintenance, Repair, and Operations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” The global aerospace adhesives market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

The aerospace industry is being transformed with the aid of the adoption of superior production techniques such as additive manufacturing (3-D printing) and automated assembly tactics. In response to this shift, aerospace adhesives can adapt by means of formulating adhesives which might be ideal for bonding additives manufactured with additive strategies.

Although the move of aerospace sector toward electrification as well as development of electric propulsion systems and hybrid-electric aircraft pose challenges related to materials compatibility and weight considerations, aerospace adhesives serve as efficient bonding solutions and are lightweight, thus aligning with the growing trend of electrification. Furthermore, as the aerospace industry embraces sustainability goals, adhesives play an important role in improving the weight, efficiency and configuration of airframe components, contributing to the broader goals of environmentally friendly air travel.

General Sealants, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Henkel, Scigrip Adhesives, Beacon Adhesives, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, DuPont, 3M, Permabond, LORD Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik (Arkema), Master Bond Inc., PPG Industries, Inc.

The growth of the global aerospace adhesives market is driven by factors such as increase in number of aircraft and air passengers, surge in penetration of composites in aircraft manufacturing, and rise in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. However, increase in need for high-quality adhesives to bond lightweight material and delay in aircraft deliveries hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for commercial aircraft and advancements in aircraft are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aerospace adhesives market during the forecast period.

The U.S. is one of the leading markets for aircraft adhesives. Major players like 3M, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller and PPG Industries are contributing to further increases in market demand. In addition, domestic manufacturers are developing adhesives to improve efficiency and effectiveness in aircraft maintenance and repair For example, in April 2023, PPG, a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty products for it launched a new product called SEMCO Sealant Removal, Mixing & Application Kit. Such developments to produce cost-efficient adhesive solutions are expected to encourage increased use of aerospace adhesives in the aerospace industry. Furthermore, the focus on sustainable development is expected to contribute significantly to the high growth of the market.

By resin type, the epoxy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global aerospace adhesives market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as companies in the aerospace industry are actively engaged in developing and introducing innovative epoxy-based adhesive technologies and solutions to enhance efficiency. Moreover, the epoxy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the wide use of epoxy adhesives for bonding a variety of materials, including metals, composites, and thermoplastics.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-fourth of the aerospace adhesives market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is increase in demand for new commercial and cargo aircraft in various countries of the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the demand for aviation and maintenance services is likely to indirectly contribute to an increased requirement for adhesives utilized in these service activities.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global aerospace adhesives market. These players have adopted various strategies such contract, partnership, agreement, expansion, acquisition, and product launch, others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the reactive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By resin type, the epoxy segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By function, the non-structural segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the maintenance, repair, and operations segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

