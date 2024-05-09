Zita Bertha - Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor

Zita Bertha has been appointed as a Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor in STEM Education and Leadership

Women can achieve great success in STEM areas - never give up!” — Zita Bertha

DERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manipur International University is proud to announce the appointment of a new Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor for its Academy of International Science & Research, the constituent polytechnic college of the Manipur International University. Zita Bertha with her impressive qualifications, extensive experience, and passion for STEM education, has been selected for this prestigious position. Her appointment began on 09.05.2024.

Zita Bertha brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Academy of International Science & Research (AISR), with a BSc Hons and Master's degree in the field of International Business and STEM Education and Leadership, respectively. She has a strong academic background and has published numerous research papers on STEM education. Zita's experience in conducting groundbreaking research in the field of STEM education and leadership has earned her recognition and respect from her peers.

In addition to her impressive qualifications, Zita has a deep passion for STEM education and is committed to promoting and advancing it on an international level. She has previously served as a mentor and advisor to students and educators, inspiring students to pursue careers in STEM fields, and advising on STEM curriculum issues with teachers as part of AISR's teacher training programme, which is validated by Manipur International University. Zita's dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in STEM education aligns perfectly with AISR's and Manipur International University's values and mission.

The appointment of Zita as Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor in STEM Education and Leadership at the Academy of International Science & Research and Manipur International University is a testament to her exceptional skills and expertise. Manipur International University is confident that her contributions will greatly benefit the university and its constituent polytechnic college AISR, and their students. Congratulations to Zita Bertha on this well-deserved achievement. We look forward to her valuable contributions to the university and the field of STEM education.