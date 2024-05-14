Rich Castaldo to be named CEO of ai technology startup NICO LABS

Rich Castaldo at BPM HQ

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NICO LABS, an innovative AI technology startup, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rich Castaldo as its new Chief Executive Officer. Castaldo’s extensive background in software development and his pioneering vision in cutting-edge technology make him the ideal leader to steer NICO LABS towards groundbreaking advancements in AI applications.

Rich Castaldo brings to NICO LABS over a decade of experience in technology and entrepreneurship, having developed a remarkable track record of spearheading projects that integrate innovative technologies into practical, user-centric applications. His expertise extends across the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technology. Castaldo launched COMVO, an innovative free speech app in 2017, Debately App, an app which gives users the ability to schedule debates with other users and Commerfi, a commercial property database powered by an ai search engine Castaldo developed called NEOai.

Under Castaldo’s leadership, NICO LABS is poised to expand its influence in the tech industry with a dual focus on launching a new cryptocurrency, NICO TOKEN, and developing advanced AI modules tailored for ecommerce and enhancing online shopping experiences. The introduction of NICO TOKEN is set to revolutionize transactional processes for businesses and consumers alike, providing a secure, efficient, and scalable digital currency option.

Castaldo expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am excited to join NICO LABS and work with the talented team here to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in ecommerce and beyond. Our focus will remain on developing AI-driven solutions that are not only innovative but also safe and beneficial for society as a whole.”

As NICO LABS moves forward with its ambitious projects, Rich Castaldo’s experience and leadership are anticipated to lead the way in defining the future of AI technology and its integration into daily life and global commerce.



NICO LABS is a leading AI technology firm dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance ecommerce and digital interactions. Committed to the safe and ethical advancement of artificial intelligence, NICO LABS aims to set new standards in the tech industry with its user-focused technologies and breakthroughs.

