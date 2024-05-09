SaaSGenX and V3SP merge forces, supercharging RevOps-as-a-Service offering
EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaSGenX, a dynamic marketing and lead generation powerhouse in the IT Industry, is excited to announce it is merging forces with V3SP, a unique provider of Revenue Operations (RevOps) Advisory Services for B2B start-ups, growth companies and investors in the B2B IT industry. Giving rise to an industry first holistic growth solution for organisations that need to cross the chasm and RevOps Execution gap from Seed through to Series B, the joining of forces also takes Squirrel360, The world’s 1st LinkedIn Branding Platform by SaaSGenX, into its next phase growth trajectory.
“Our joint mission is clear: RevOps as a Service for B2B SaaS start-ups. With this merger, we can offer a RevOps solution that combines expertise and technology with a proven framework to drive increased revenue at significantly reduced cost. In a single move we’ve simplified the path to growth massively for founders and investors of B2B SaaS Companies”.
Lee Farnsworth
Co-Founder & Director of Sales Development & Sales
“We believe that this is a game-changer for early growth companies. By combining V3SP’s proven expertise in RevOps strategies and unique framework with SaaSGenX’s exceptional marketing and lead generation capabilities, we’re creating a powerhouse that accelerates growth and drives consistent success for B2B startups and growth companies"
Leroy Hall
Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer
“V3SP’s RevOps Approach aligns perfectly with SSGX’s dynamic and AI first technology approach to deliver effective lead generation and marketing solutions. Further enhanced with Sales and Customer Success solutions we go full circle on RevOps enabling SaaS founders and leaders to handle their innovation and scaling of operations as we deliver their growth.”
Martijn Leentjes
Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, V3SP
Leroy Hall
