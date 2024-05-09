Acoustic Camera Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2019 - 2026

Acoustic Camera: Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acoustic camera market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the semiconductor manufacturing and fabrication process. The acoustic camera industry is projected to witness significant growth, especially in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, owing to the development of the semiconductor industry in the regions. The global acoustic camera market was valued at $122.63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $274.57 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2026.

An acoustic camera is an imaging device that is used to locate sound sources and to identify them. Acoustic camera uses the capability of a microphone array with a camera to identify the carious sound intensities. In recent times, various models of acoustic cameras provide real-time feedbacks of sound intensities on the screen that the user can triangulate to various spots, driving the acoustic camera market size.

The acoustic camera is used for the quick identification of mid to high-frequency noise sources. Live measurements are possible using far-field beamforming and near-field holography measurements for detailed analysis of noise radiating from its source at a given frequency. Images are animated and sound are recorded for further analysis and to demonstrate the phase or sound wave. These cameras are designed to provide qualitative data in the form of noise maps.

As per acoustic camera market analysis, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region globally. It is the most lucrative market for acoustic cameras due to the availability high-end enhanced technologies, increase in demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries. Moreover, various supportive non-profit organizations toward technology development fuels the market growth. Asia-Pacific is leading the acoustic camera market and is expected to be the fastest growing regional segment shortly, with the highest CAGR. With an increase in demand for security and surveillance systems, organizations across verticals are realizing the importance of acoustic cameras to ensure efficient detection, thus driving the acoustic camera market growth.

According to acoustic camera market trends, the energy and power segment uses various big machines, turbines, and generators. The system and heavy machinery for efficient working require the need of noise detection. This creates the need for the deployment of acoustic cameras. The growth in the energy sector toward sustainable development and the rise in the need for energy & power for the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors drives the market. Furthermore, to meet the demand of power, the generation plants need to work efficiently. This efficiency is maintained when in case of any failures, the error is located, and an image of noise insight is created. Therefore, increasing the acoustic camera market opportunity.

China uses next-generation speed cameras to catch speedy drivers. These roadside cameras can catch unruly drivers, just by looking at the scratches on their car or any irregularities in the paintwork. In China, acoustic cameras can catch honking drivers with an accuracy rate of 92-95%. These cameras are being used in 40 cities and are working by capturing a two-second film of a honking car. This is regarded as a first step to link car honking with penalties for a driver. In addition, acoustic cameras are now being used at busy intersections in New Delhi, which is helping organizations to capture drivers by alerting authorities and locating the source. Social service organization conducted a trial in April 2019, by using acoustic cameras at busy roads near AIIMS. This trial is a part of the Hands Off the Horn (HOTH) campaign, which will be used to identify violators. All these factors are expected to drive the acoustic camera market growth globally.

