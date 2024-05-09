Power Discrete and Modules Market to Witness Remarkable Growth from 2019 - 2026

Power Discrete and Modules Market

Power Discrete and Modules Market Research Report for Complete Analysis of Current Scenario

Power discrete and modules market grows from demand in aerospace, medical, defense, SiC power devices, power saving, electric vehicles, efficient power control.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, power discrete and modules market size is growing at an unparalleled rate and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Changing energy trends, rise in disposable income, surge in urbanization and industrialization, and increase in initiatives toward sustainable development are some of the primary factors that drive the growth of the power discrete and modules market share globally. The global power discrete and modules market size was valued at $20.75 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $35.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The power modules segment contributed nearly 65% of the share in 2018.

Power module or also called power electronic module is a set of power components integrated in power semiconductor devices. Power devices can attain extremely low resistance and high-frequency switching. These properties are exploited in high-efficiency power supplies, electric vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), photovoltaic inverters, and RF switching. These devices are applicable in power supplies for server, IT equipment, high-efficiency & stable power supplies, and EV & HEV devices.

Around 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide is emitted by vehicles every year; thereby, developing a need to adopt a sustainable form of transportation to control environmental degradation. As a result, the adequate information on controlling the carbon footprint has steered the demand for electric vehicles globally.

In 2017, there were more than 3.1 million electric cars globally, 50% more than the previous year, thus, rising the demand for power electronics components. This growing demand for power electronics components is expected to boost the growth of market share. Power discrete and modules are widely used in electric vehicles and charging stations for electric motors, controller unit, voltage converters, and inverters.

Increase in demand for power electronics across various industry verticals, growing concern on power saving, and rise in demand for electric vehicles are the major factors that drive the growth of the power discrete and modules market. In addition, increase in industrialization demanding efficient electronics devices and equipment and rise in disposable income leading to high demand for consumer electronics fuel the growth of the power discrete and modules industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Power Discrete and Modules industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductors

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Semtech Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

However, lack of availability of GaN material is estimated to hamper the market. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement of power MOSFET and rise in governmental initiatives in HVDC and smart grids are anticipated to generate new power discrete and modules market opportunities.

In 2018, IGBT product type of power modules contributed over 40% share in the power discrete and modules market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the power discrete and modules market analysis period, owing to its capability to handle large collector-emitter currents with virtually zero gate current drive and high switching speeds. The growing demand for IGBT for various consumer electronics and industrial applications is propelling the growth of the power discrete and modules market.

Power module type segment dominated with over 65% share in 2018. A power module consists of multiple semiconductor chips mounted on an isolated substrate, which is mounted on a heat sinking copper base plate. It is gaining popularity globally, owing to unmatched efficiency and durability.

Low-power consumption and light-weight design of power electronics boost the adoption of power modules in applications such as welding systems and other industrial systems. Asia-Pacific is the leading region, owing to the high adoption of power modules in energy and power sector for faster switching. However, the escalation of consumer electronics products is anticipated to fuel the adoption of power discrete and modules.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- In terms of revenue, IGBT contributed the maximum market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

- SiC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

- In 2018, the power modules type segment held nearly two-third of the power discrete and modules market share, which was the highest among all the types.

- In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the total power discrete and modules market growth globally and is expected to dominate the market in the future.

Based on region, the global power discrete and modules market trends are analyzed across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the market, and is expected to retain its dominant position, owing to the presence of well-established companies, government initiatives, and rise in demand for power electronics devices.

