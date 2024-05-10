Joanne Shaw Taylor Elevates Songwriting With Uplifting Single "Change Of Heart" From Her Upcoming Album Heavy Soul
Out June 7th Via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman RecordsNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor unveils "Change of Heart," the final and most personal single from her eagerly anticipated album Heavy Soul, out June 7th via Journeyman Records. Featuring Taylor's expressive vocals and masterful guitar playing, the track is further enriched by its joyful and inspirational lyrics, penned with the help of the legendary songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman, (Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood) which explores the vulnerability and courage involved in opening up to love.” ‘Change of Heart’ is one of my favorite songs on the album,” Joanne shares. “It's about meeting someone who makes you want to risk your heart again, despite past hurts. Beth's lyrical genius really brought the emotion of the song to life." STREAM The Single “Change Of Heart.” WATCH The Official Music Video.
Produced by the acclaimed Kevin Shirley, Joanne’s new album Heavy Soul features a collection of songs that navigate the complexities of love, resilience, and personal transformation, showcasing her signature blend of blues-rock guitar and soulful pop sensibilities. Critics have already praised Taylor for her authenticity and raw talent, with Classic Magazine noting her "rich honeyed marriage of blues-rock guitar and soulful pop sensibilities" and Blues Matters hailing her as "a beacon of authenticity and talent." Pre-order The New Studio Album Heavy Soul HERE
Recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, Joanne’s journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart and The Blues Album, Heavy Soul emerges from Joanne's creative vision of bridging the gap between her previous album Nobody's Fool and her blues origins. The album features an array of accomplished studio musicians, including Anton Fig, Alison Presswood, and Rob McNelley blending their unique talents to create an unforgettable musical experience.
Stay tuned for more updates and check out Joanne Shaw Taylor's tour dates as she brings the powerful songs of Heavy Soul live to audiences around the globe. For more information on the album, single releases, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com.
ABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
Joanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her most recent studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Joanne remains a trailblazing force in blues rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.
