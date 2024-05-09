Sustainable Home Decor Market is poised to surpass USD $556.3 billion by 2031, showcasing a CAGR of 5.5%

sustainable home decor Market

Sustainable home decor market Size was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

The global Sustainable Home Decor Market Size was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Sustainable Home Decor report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Due to its highly developed retail infrastructure, North America held the global market share for sustainable home decor in 2021. Additionally, intense advertising and celebrity brand endorsements have increased the acceptance of sustainable home decor goods globally, which is boosting the market's expansion. The appeal of sustainable home design items in this region is also boosted by customers spending more on such items and by an improvement in living standards. However, due to the region's rapid infrastructural upgrades in the retail sector and rising consumer disposable income, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR during the projected period.

The market is being driven by the increasing use of sustainable materials in furniture manufacture to protect the environment. Additionally, expanding programs like ecologically friendly housing projects in several countries have increased customer interest in eco-friendly furniture. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing number of millennial and generation Z consumers who are purchasing sustainable home decor products.

Due to the abundance of small and medium enterprises, the market for environmentally friendly home decor is quite competitive. A few sustainable strategies include expanding the use of salvaged wood in public and private sector furniture goods and certifications like FTC certification for wooden frames. Businesses are utilizing industry 4.0 technologies to increase manufacturing capabilities. Another aspect that fuels growing competitiveness is the use of e-commerce methods of distribution in high-potential locations.

Sustainable Home Decor Key Players

Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Moso International B.V., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International, Vermont Woods Studios, Greenington, Cisco Bros. Corp., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Forbo International SA, La-Z-Boy Inc.

The Sustainable Home Decor report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Product Type

✤Floor Covering

✤Furniture

✤Home Textile

Price Point

✤Premium

✤Mass

Income Group

✤Lower middle income

✤Upper middle income

✤Higher income

Distribution Channel

✤Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

✤Specialty Stores

✤E commerce

✤Others

