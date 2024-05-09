Appointment Scheduling Software Market to Expand at 9.2% CAGR, Targeting US$ 1.13 Billion by 2034
Cloud-Based Appointment Scheduling Software Solutions Being Widely Adopted by Majority of Organizations: Fact.MR AnalysisROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global appointment scheduling software market is calculated at a value of US$ 469.1 million in 2024 and has been projected to reach US$ 1.13 billion by 2034, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently updated industry report.
Appointment scheduling software as its name suggests reserves and books appointments for businesses. These tools manage entire process from appointment booking to online payments to meetings and cancellation if needed. The systems also provide notifications through SMS and email as an alert and reminder of appointment.
Several businesses related to healthcare and beauty and wellness widely adopt appointment scheduling software solutions to mitigate any no-show visits. The appointment scheduling software market witnessed a high boom during COVID-19 pandemic and the market is still expected to register a high growth rate throughout the forecast period.
Appointment scheduling software solutions also aid organizations and customers in scheduling appointments through web-based systems. Cloud-based appointment scheduling software solutions are gaining traction due to their long term cost benefits and secure data storage.
Leading appointment scheduling software producers are integrating advanced technologies to offer smart and innovative solutions. Furthermore, the trend of digital transformation is driving small as well as medium sized enterprises to opt for advanced customer relationship management solutions.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global demand for appointment scheduling software solutions is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2034. The United States market is projected to reach US$ 126.9 million by 2034.
Sales of appointment scheduling software solutions in Japan are evaluated at US$ 30.6 million in 2024. Demand for appointment scheduling software solutions in the corporate sector is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 622.1 million by 2034.
“Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancing functions of appointment scheduling software solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Regional Analysis
Presence of industry giants is aiding North America to hold major share of the global market. The significant shift of organizations towards the use of advanced management solutions is expected to boost the North American appointment scheduling software market growth in the coming 10 years.
Digital advancements taking place in South Asia & Pacific and East Asia are set to boost the adoption of appointment scheduling software solutions. Many enterprises in these regions are widely adopting latest management technologies to stay ahead in competition. Several initiatives by respective governments regarding digitalization are also generating ample opportunities for appointment scheduling software providers to earn more.
Key Players and Market Developments in Appointment Scheduling Software
Several prominent players in the appointment scheduling software industry include Square, Inc., Waffor Retail Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mindbody, Inc., Squarespace Inc., Calendly LLC, Melian Labs Inc., Time Trade System Inc., vCita Inc., and Schedulicity Inc. These companies are actively engaged in introducing cutting-edge software solutions to the market and expanding their product portfolios through mergers and acquisitions.
Notable market developments include Uber Freight's piloted rollout of a new scheduling application programming interface (API) in February 2024 and Amenities' launch of a new online patient scheduling solution in the same month. Additionally, in 2020, Square Inc. acquired Dessa, a machine learning company, aiming to enhance its machine learning capabilities and benefit its global clientele. Furthermore, Vista Equity Partners' acquisition of Mindbody in 2019 has facilitated accelerated growth and improved customer service for the organization.
Fact.MR's comprehensive market report provides detailed insights into the pricing strategies of key appointment scheduling software manufacturers worldwide, along with information on sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological advancements.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the appointment scheduling software market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights on the market based deployment model (cloud-based, on-premise), subscription model (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annual), enterprise size (large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), and vertical (corporate, healthcare, education, beauty & wellness, retail, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
