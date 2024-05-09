Pet Monitoring Camera Market is projected to surpass US$160.914 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.95%
The pet monitoring camera market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from US$94.218 million in 2022 to US$160.914 million by 2029.
The pet monitoring camera market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from US$94.218 million in 2022 to US$160.914 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pet monitoring camera market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$160.914 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the pet monitoring camera market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing number of pet ownerships that are resulting in a rapid increase in demand for pet supplies across the globe is driving the pet monitoring camera market over the forecast period. These cameras are used by pet owners to monitor the safety and activity of their pets remotely and ensure their well-being through this pet monitoring camera. For instance, in the United States, approximately 67% of homes had at least 1 pet.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of pet monitoring cameras in the market is the growing advanced features in these pet monitoring cameras that are useful in remote monitoring and are further contributing to the growth in their demand. These advanced features are due to significant technological advances made in monitoring technology to meet the growing demand for enhanced and multifunctional monitoring equipment. Thus, the growth in technological advancements is predicted to propel growth in the market.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-monitoring-camera-market
The pet monitoring camera market, by video functionality, is divided into two types- one-way functionality (audio or video) and two-way functionality (audio or video). Each functionality of a pet monitoring camera has its use case for pet owners or veterinary clinics. For instance, the two-way functionality in the pet monitoring camera allows the pets and pet owners to see each other and communicate remotely easily. Hence, the different functionalities in pet monitoring cameras is expected to grow the market over the forecast period.
The pet monitoring camera market, by end-user, is divided into two types- pet owners and veterinary care. Each end-user uses these pet monitoring cameras to monitor the pets according to their need for instance the veterinary uses a pet monitoring camera to monitor the condition and behavior of a pet remotely that is ill or has gone through some surgical process over some time until they are back to normal condition.
The pet monitoring camera market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online and offline. Each distribution channel has its benefits for the end-user for instance, the online distribution channel is growing significantly for buying pet monitoring cameras with significant growth in e-commerce across the globe. The online distribution channel provides convenience and comfort to the customer by delivering the product to their doorstep without any hassle. Thus, these different distribution channels for pet monitoring cameras are anticipated to fuel growth in the market over the forecast period.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the pet monitoring camera market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of pet owners in countries like the US and Canada in the North American region. These pet owners have growing concerns about pet safety and need to monitor remotely these pets when they are not at home which is growing the demand for pet monitoring cameras in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the pet monitoring camera market, such as Furbo, Pet Product Innovations, LLC (PetChatz LLC), Petcube Inc., Wyze Labs, Inc., HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (EZVIZ Inc.), Xiaomi Inc., SigmaTron International (Wagz Inc.), Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd, PETKIT Ltd., and Vimtag Technology Co LTD.
The analytics report categorizes the pet monitoring camera market using the following criteria:
• By Video Functionality
o One-way functionality (audio or video)
o Two-way functionality (audio or video)
• By End-User
o Pet Owners
o Veterinary Care
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• Unites States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Furbo
• Pet Product Innovations, LLC (PetChatz LLC)
• Petcube Inc
• Wyze Labs, Inc
• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (EZVIZ Inc.)
• Xiaomi Inc.
• SigmaTron International (Wagz Inc.)
• Zmodo Technology Corp. Ltd
• Petkit Ltd.
• Vimtag Technology Co LTD.
Explore More Reports:
• Pet Wearables Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-wearables-market
• Pet Hair Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-hair-care-market
• Pet Palatant Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-palatant-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn