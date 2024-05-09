B dot Medical Wins Red Dot Design Award 2024, making it the winner of two of the world’s top three design awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- B dot Medical Inc. (Headquarters: Edogawa-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takuji Furukawa; hereinafter referred to as B dot Medical) is pleased to announce that its proton therapy system has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2024: Product Design. This award comes shortly after the system received the iF Design Award in February 2024, making it the recipient of two of the world's top three design awards.
■Overview of the Award-Winning Proton Therapy System
B dot Medical's proton therapy system aims to deliver proton cancer therapy to urban hospitals that previously faced constraints due to limited space. By maintaining high performance while reducing size, the system brings innovative technology within reach. Its compact design and advanced performance make it a standout in the field. Additionally, B dot Medical's innovative treatment workflow enhances efficiency and reduces the burden on medical staff.
＊Approval from regulatory authorities in each country is required for clinical use.
■About the Red Dot Design Award
The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955 by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, is one of the world's top design awards. It is divided into three categories: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concepts, with entries judged by international design experts. The award recognizes outstanding design and trends worldwide, with winners selected from over 11,000 submissions from more than 60 countries each year. (Website: https://www.red-dot.org/)
About B dot Medical
B dot Medical is a medical device startup in Tokyo, aiming to make "PROTON for everyone" a reality by developing an ultra-compact, high-performance, and efficient proton therapy system. Historically, proton therapy adoption has been hindered by the size of traditional systems. However, B dot Medical has achieved a breakthrough with its proprietary "Magnetic Gantry™" technology using superconducting techniques, successfully reducing the height of the beam delivery equipment to approximately one-third of conventional systems, making it comparable to conventional radiotherapy linac systems.
