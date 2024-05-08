Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

CANADA, August 5 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Mayor Khan on his re-election and wished him success in his historic third term.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor underscored their mutual commitment to improving the lives of people on both sides of the Atlantic. They discussed efforts to address shared priorities, including tackling climate change, combatting misinformation and disinformation, and promoting diversity and inclusion, particularly amid the disturbing rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia being felt across the world.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Khan agreed to remain in contact and looked forward to opportunities to continue their strong collaboration.