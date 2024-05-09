Submit Release
Rep. Matt Reeves to Hold Press Conference on Gwinnett Property Tax Referendum

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative Matt Reeves (R-Duluth) will hold a pressconference to discuss Gwinnett County’s two May 21, 2024, primary ballot questions concerning property taxes that he sponsored on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the 1818 Club in Duluth, Georgia. During the press conference, Rep. Reeves will discuss House bills 711 and 748, which were enacted in 2023 and place two ballot questions on the May 21, 2024, primary ballot in Gwinnett County. Those questions consider doubling the Gwinnett homestead exemption for all Gwinnett homeowners and granting an additional homestead exemption to school, law enforcement, hospital and military personnel. The last homeowner property tax relief referendum in Gwinnett County was in 1988, 36 years ago.

To attend via Zoom, please register here.
WHO: Rep. Matt Reeves (R-Duluth)
WHAT: Press Conference on Property Tax Proposals
WHEN: Thursday, May 9, 2024
4 p.m.
WHERE: 1818 Club
6500 Sugarloaf Parkway
Third Floor
Duluth, GA 30097

