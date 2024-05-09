Manufacturing Staffing Agency Partnerships Improve Bottomline Results
An industrial staffing company can provide the people, tools and resources to help optimize operations and enhance workforce productivity.
Temporary staffing agencies that specialize in manufacturing staffing, like Source One, operate with a long-term focus as opposed to a transactional goal."CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent shortages in the manufacturing and light industrial sectors are a pressing issue, with companies struggling to attract and retain employees, even in temporary labor pools, while managing numerous job orders and shrinking margins.
Times, indeed, are challenging.
It's clear, addressing both current and future staffing needs is paramount in securing operational success. According to a recent survey by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), over 65 percent of manufacturers struggle with attracting and retaining employees, highlighting the pressing need for businesses to partner with an industrial staffing company that can provide the people, tools and resources to help optimize operations and enhance workforce productivity.
Choose a Strategic Staffing and Temp Agency Partner
Choose an agency that specializes in strategic outsourced recruiting within the manufacturing and light industrial market sectors. According to Josh Cohen, sales director for Source One Staffing, an agency with 30 years of experience in manufacturing staffing and warehouse recruiting, "We are on the front lines, talking with hundreds of professionals weekly, collecting unique insights for clients and candidates in the areas in which we serve. We deal with all vertical markets and skill sets at every career level for the manufacturing and light industrial industries. We also provide access to extensive networks across industries."
Be Proactive: Hire a Recruiting and Staffing Agency
It's easy to fall into a trap of a reactive hiring strategy, but chances are it doesn't work favorably for most companies. Waiting to search for candidates can leave organizations shorthanded for an unwanted amount of time or force them to hire a subpar candidates just to fill gaps.
Hiring managers, like those at Source One Staffing, will work with organizations to understand their goals and build candidate profiles in order to understand candidates' needs, and create targeted talent pools that clients can access when they are ready to fill open positions.
Look for Quality Over Quantity
Time is money. It's critical that a staffing company looks for candidates who best fit the available jobs and they culture of the organizations for which they are placed. Says Cohen, whose team interviews all candidates in person, "That personal vetting is huge from a client trust standpoint. Candidates are often more comfortable when meeting in-person and open up more than they would over the phone. While it's a much more time-consuming process, at the end of the day, we present the best candidate for each position, not the best candidate looking for a new position."
According to Cohen, temporary staffing agencies that specialize in manufacturing staffing, like Source One, operate with a long-term focus as opposed to a transactional goal. "We add value by building relationships that help both businesses and individuals grow," adds Cohen, who explains his company's process as follows:
• Research and consult around talent availability to form the best solutions.
• Explore cross-industry options to identify top talent for each role.
• Vet candidates to ensure their objectives align not only with the role but the larger organization's culture and mission.
• Communicate at every stage to keep you informed.
• Deliver.
Source One specializes in find for outsourced recruiting of temporary staffing and temp-to-hire services in the manufacturing and light industrial market sectors, with offices in Chicago, St. Louis and Dallas/Fort Worth. For more information: https://www.sourceonestaff.com/staffing-solutions
