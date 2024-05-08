Lisa Rice, Dominique Shelton Leipzig Join CDT Board of Directors

(WASHINGTON) — The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is pleased to welcome Lisa Rice and Dominique Shelton Leipzig to its Board of Directors. Rice is the President and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA). Shelton Leipzig is a partner at Mayer Brown, where she leads the firm’s Ad Tech Privacy & Data Management team.

“I’m so proud to have these two extraordinary women join our board of directors,” said Alexandra Givens, CDT’s President & CEO. “Lisa has been a leading voice against discrimination throughout her career, and her visionary work establishing a Responsible AI Lab within a preeminent civil rights organization sets a model for the field. Dominique is one of the country’s most respected and sought-after advisors on legal issues related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI. Together they demonstrate the breadth of CDT’s mission, fighting for fundamental civil rights and civil liberties across the countless parts of modern life that are shaped by tech policy and design.”

In her role at NFHA, Rice played a major role in crafting sections of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. She is a published author contributing to several books including The Fight for Fair Housing and Designed for the Future: 80 Practical Ideas for a Sustainable World. Rice helped lead the investigation and resolution of precedent-setting fair housing cases, which resulted in remedies for millions of people and the elimination of systemic discriminatory practices — which are frequently shaped by automated decision-making systems. She has received numerous awards and was selected as one of TIME Magazine’s 2024 ‘Closers.’

Dominique Shelton Leipzig is a Privacy & Cybersecurity Partner at Mayer Brown. She is an authority on how companies can transform their governance to be responsible data leaders by focusing on legal trends in AI, privacy and cyber. She leads the firm’s Global Data Innovation Team, the first data team to focus on CEO and Board Level advice for digital transformation. She is the author of four books on data leadership, including her latest, entitled Trust. Responsible AI, Innovation, Privacy and Data Leadership. In 2024 Dominique received the North America Vanguard award from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. She was also named a Diligent Modern Governance 100 leader, an Equilar/NASDAQ top 50 candidate for public boards, and a LA Times “Legal Visionary.”

Rice and Shelton Leipzig join existing CDT Board members Julie Brill, Bill Bernstein, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Peter Hustinx, Morten Kjaerum, Carl Landwehr, Travis LeBlanc, Katherine Maher, Bruce Mehlman, Laura Murphy, Philippa Scarlett, Mark Seifert, and David Vladeck.

###

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is the leading nonpartisan, nonprofit organization fighting to advance civil rights and civil liberties in the digital age. We shape technology policy, governance, and design with a focus on equity and democratic values. Established in 1994, CDT has been a trusted advocate for digital rights since the earliest days of the internet. The organization is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has a Europe Office in Brussels, Belgium.