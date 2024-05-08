Productive Dentist Academy Promotes Brent Hogan to Vice President of Client Services
This Advancement Further Empowers Investment Grade Practices™ with Enhanced Support and Engagement from the Nation’s Leading Dental Consulting & Marketing Firm
We are confident that under Brent's leadership we will continue PDA's legacy of driving unparalleled client success through discerning service and engagement”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is proud to announce the promotion of Brent Hogan from Client Success Manager to Vice President of Client Services. This strategic move underscores PDA’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and providing unparalleled support to independent dentists and Investment Grade Practices™ across the nation.
“Brent has been a key contributor to our clients’ success for more than two years,” said PDA Co-founder and CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson. “His experience in dental practice operations, finance, and marketing brings unparalleled insights into how solo practitioners and small groups grow with integrity.”
As Client Success Manager, Hogan deftly demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, consistently exceeding expectations in driving sales and client retention. As Vice President of Client Services, Hogan now assumes responsibility for overseeing annual sales and retention within PDA, while also playing a critical role in shaping the organization’s client engagement strategy.
Among his expanded responsibilities, Hogan will lead initiatives such as conducting client feedback surveys to gather valuable insights, collaborating closely with the product delivery team to ensure alignment with client needs, and identifying and addressing any gaps between sales targets and product deliverables.
“Brent’s proven leadership, dedication, and commitment to sales with integrity make him a natural fit for this role,” says Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “We are thrilled for Brent to step into this position, where he will continue to elevate our level of service and support for independent dentists.”
The promotion of Brent Hogan to Vice President of Client Services underscores PDA’s dedication to fostering talent from within, and the leading dental consulting & marketing firm’s unparalleled support to independent dentists nationwide. This move will assist PDA in creating more Investment Grade Practices by providing comprehensive coaching, resources, and guidance to independent dentists seeking to thrive in a competitive profession.
“We are confident that under Brent's leadership we will continue PDA's legacy of driving unparalleled client success through discerning service and engagement,” says Robertson.
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
