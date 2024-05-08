Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $25 Million in Agriculture Researchers

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2024

Today, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay and Saskatchewan's Agriculture Minister David Marit announced $25 million to support 15 strategic research chairs at the University of Saskatchewan's (USask) College of Agriculture and Bioresources through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

"Investing in research is vitally important to the long-term resilience and continued growth of Canada's agriculture sector," MacAulay said. "I have no doubt this innovative research will help ensure our farmers stay on the cutting edge."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to funding evidence-based research initiatives to better serve our agriculture sector," Marit said. "Providing stable funding to attract and retain leading scientists in key strategic areas increases the competitiveness and resilience of Saskatchewan's agriculture sector and our provincial economy along with it."

Funding is provided through the Strategic Research Program and is focused on supporting crop genetic improvement, livestock development, food and bioproducts development and soils and environment.

"This investment in USask research is an investment in the success and sustainability of Saskatchewan's agriculture sector," USask College of Agriculture and Bioresources Dean Angela Bedard-Haughn said. "USask researchers are advancing innovative solutions that meet the needs of farmers, industry and consumers."

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

For more information on the Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partnership suite of programs, please visit: website.

-30-

For more information, contact: